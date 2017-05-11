Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface Microsoft Surface phone oneplus 5 Microsoft

Irish Beach Mysteriously Re-Emerged After Being Destroyed By Storms 33 Years Ago

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 11, 2017 04:30 AM EDT
A beach on the west coast of Ireland has mysteriously reappeared after it was washed away by storms 33 years ago. In April 2017, the beach re-emerged with tons of sand and is displaying its splendid beauty around the Achill Island.

Sean Molloy, the manager at Achill Tourism, said that some big storms destroyed the beach. He further said that it was completely washed away and it was seen for the last time in 1984. On the other hand, in April, they had that cold snap over Easter and the wind was coming from the north. Then, it had carried sand in from elsewhere. The residents noticed an array of about 300 meters (984 feet) of sand as of now, according to Science Alert.

Achill Island has about 150,000 to 180,000 visitors every year. Molloy expected that with the re-emergence of this pristine beach, the number of visitors could increase. Currently, 50 tourists from England had visited the beach. Molloy said that they already had a lot of interest in their new beach in Achill Island this time, as pointed by CBS News.

Achill Island is the biggest island off the coast of Ireland and located off the west coast. Humans first settled on Achill around 3,000 B.C. and now has a population of only 2,700. Its area is about 148 square kilometers (57 square miles).

The said island has a striking natural beauty. At the western end of the island, one will see the cliffs of Croaghaun, which are the third highest sea cliffs in Europe. On the other hand, this cannot be accessed by road. Meanwhile, at the western point of Achill is the Keem Bay, in which the Keel beach lies. This beach is well-known as a surfing location. At the south of Keem beach is the Moytoge Head, which is also splendid in its rounded appearance.

The recuperated beach has a breathtaking view. On the other hand, the officials are not sure if the beach is safe to swim. Molloy said that they are not sure about the sand yet, but described it as a welcome change.

TagsAchill Island, Ireland, storms, Croaghaun, Beach, Moytoge Head

