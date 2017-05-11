Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface Microsoft Surface phone oneplus 5 Microsoft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Massive Strange Landforms Under Antarctica Unearthed

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 11, 2017 04:30 AM EDT
Moulin, Kame And Esker Formation
Oversized landforms called "eskers" are found underneath the Antarctic ice sheet.
(Photo : Virtual Soil Science Learning Resources/YouTube screenshot)

Oversized mysterious landforms known as "eskers" under the Antarctic ice sheet have been discovered. The said massive landforms are believed to be adding to the thinning of the Antarctic ice shelves and might have after-effects to the stability of the area.

The findings of the discovery were published in the journal Nature Communications. The study was led by researchers from the Université libre de Bruxelles in Belgium and the Bavarian Academy of Sciences in Germany, according to Science Daily.

The researchers uncovered sediment ridges and a functioning system of water conduits below the Antarctic ice sheet. These landforms are about five times bigger than those deglaciated landscapes that could be seen today. The landforms are shaped about thousands of meters below the ice sheet.

The researchers used a combination of satellite imagery and airborne and ground-based radar data to identify "radar reflectors" under the ice sheet. The reflections suggest that it is has a large, ridge-shaped protrusions cutting into the ice flow above that is like ancient eskers of Scandinavia, yet these landforms are more massive, according to Science Alert.

They examined the subglacial conduits that shape under the large ice sheets and the funnel meltwater out toward the ocean. They discovered that they become wider as they get close to the ocean. They said that the widening allocates the enlargement of sediments over millennia. This led to the formation of landforms referred to as eskers.

The scientists also stated that as the conduits widened, there was a decrease in the outflow velocity of the subglacial water that leads to escalating sediment deposition at the conduit's portal. This has been shaped into a massive sediment ridges that are about the size of the Eiffel tower under the ice sheet for more than thousands of years. This discovery of massive landforms under the ice sheet indicates there could be instability that will occur earlier on in the process. 

Tagslandforms, eskers, Antarctica, Antarctic ice sheet

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

The Mystery Of Antarctica’s ‘Blood Waterfalls’ Solved; Here’s What It Is

Scientists Worry About Flowing Water Systems In Antarctica

Antarctica's Temperature Record Is Soaring High

Space Rocks Hunting: British Expedition Aims To Collect Iron Meteorites In ...

Massive Crack In Antarctica’s Ice Shelf Grows By An Alarming 10 Kilometers ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Check Out These Stunning Methane Clouds On Titan

Cassini Spacecraft Captures Feathery Methane Clouds Gliding Across Saturn Moon Titan
UC Berkeley Astronomers Capture Eruption On Io

Lava Waves Sweep Across Molten Lake On Jupiter’s Moon
New Human Ancestor Discovered: Homo naledi

Homo Naledi Raises Questions On Human Evolution
Human Spaceflight

Space Travel Can Lower Astronauts’ Fitness Level, Decrease Heart And Blood Vessel Function

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Google Pixel 2 To Come With Top-Notch Specs; Handset Likely To Get Announced This Month
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  3. Apple iPhone 8’s High-Quality Renders Based On Leaked CAD Images Spotted Online
  1. SpaceX To Begin Testing High-Speed Satellite Broadbands
  2. Apple’s Mac Revenue Hit New Record Thanks To Strong Demand For MacBook Pro With Touch Bar
  3. OnePlus 5 To Give A Tough Fight With Samsung Galaxy S8; Handset’s First Benchmark Leak Appears Online
  4. Leave Earth! Stephen Hawking Warns Humans To Colonize Another Planet In 100 Years Or Face Extinction
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

For First Time, NASA Rover Makes It To Martian Sand Dunes

Gorgeous Black Sand Dunes Captured On Mars
Moulin, Kame And Esker Formation

Massive Strange Landforms Under Antarctica Unearthed
GlaxoSmithKline

Wrong Treatment Melts Woman’s Skin Inside Out
Irish Beach 'Reappears Overnight' In Freak Tide

Irish Beach Mysteriously Re-Emerged After Being Destroyed By Storms 33 Years Ago
Real Time Analytics