Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface iPhone 8 Microsoft iPhone 8 news

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

OnePlus 5’s Summer 2017 Release Date Confirmed? Handset’s Specs, Price Spotted Listed Online

Meg K.
First Posted: May 08, 2017 06:00 AM EDT
OnePlus 5’s Summer 2017 Release Date
OnePlus 5 will reportedly arrive sometime this summer, most probably in June.
(Photo : TechDroider/YouTube screenshot)

Reports about the highly anticipated OnePlus 5 smartphone's possible specs, release date and price have been making rounds for quite some time now. Recently, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to social networking website Weibo to tease the upcoming flagship smartphone. He posted a picture with the words "Indulge in labor without a break, just to make a big surprise," followed by the hashtag "#NeverSettle."

Now, according to The Verge, the smartphone maker has finally confirmed that the company's next flagship smartphone will arrive sometime this summer, most probably in June. The number 4 is not considered as lucky in the Chinese culture. Therefore, it is expected to be the main reason that the smartphone maker has decided to skip the number 4 and move on to OnePlus 5 after releasing OnePlus 3. Also, several OnePlus employees are great fans of the former NBA player Robert Horry who owned a number 5 jersey. So, this may be another reason for the smartphone giant to switch to OnePlus 5.

According to WCCFTech, OnePlus 5 was recently spotted listed on GearBest and Geekbuying with the complete list of possible specs and pricing details. As per the report, the OnePlus 5 specs list includes a 5.5-inch display with 2K resolution, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, a 23-megapixel dual-lens camera with optical image stabilization, a 16MP front camera, a 4,000 mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor placed either on the front or back and Dash Charge 2.0 technology.

As far as pricing is concerned, the upcoming OnePlus 5 smartphone is expected to come with a price tag of around $449.99. If the pricing turns out to be true, then OnePlus 5 handset could be the second-cheapest Android smartphone to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

Readers are advised to take the information with a hefty pinch of salt as OnePlus has not officially confirmed anything about OnePlus 5 specs, price or its exact release date.

Tagsoneplus 5, OnePlus 5 release date, oneplus 5 specs, OnePlus 5 price, OnePlus 3

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

OnePlus 5 Gets Listed Online With Full Specs List & A Retail Price Of $449

OnePlus 5 Finally Gets Confirmed; CEO Pete Lau Teases Handset On Weibo

OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Edition Sold Out In All Countries Except UK & Hong ...

OnePlus 5's Specs, Release Date Update: Fresh Handset Renders Hint At Dual-Rear ...

OnePlus 5 Specs, Price & Release Date Update: Upcoming OnePlus Flagship Spotted ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

A Massive Impact Crater May Be Hiding Near The Falklands

A Massive Impact Crater Hidden Underwater Near Falkland Islands Unearthed
FDA Approves Radicava To treat ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease)

ALS Breakthrough: FDA Approves New Drug For ALS Treatment
Black Sand Dunes Mars

Mars Curiosity Rover Captures Images Of The Red Planet's Stunning Black Sand Dunes
Reversing Aging By Repairing Telomeres In Our DNA

'Cynical Hostility' Group, Pessimists Would Likely Harm Health And Age Faster, A Study Says

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Google Pixel 2 To Come With Top-Notch Specs; Handset Likely To Get Announced This Month
  2. Google Pixel 2 Should Be More Innovative To Rival Samsung’s Galaxy S8, Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 8 And LG's G6
  3. SpaceX To Begin Testing High-Speed Satellite Broadbands
  1. iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Apple Will Release Three Phones This Year; iPhone 8 Bundled With Latest Apple AirPods
  2. Apple’s Mac Revenue Hit New Record Thanks To Strong Demand For MacBook Pro With Touch Bar
  3. Microsoft Makes A New Design Approach For Surface Phones; Fusion Camera And Laser-Tracking Technologies Might Be Available Soon?
  4. HTC U 11 Release Date, News & Update: Leaked Concept Shows No 3.5 mm Headphone Jack
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Saturn And Its Rings

New Video From Cassini Gives Passenger’s Eye View Of Saturn
Rocket Designed To Capture 1,500 Images Of The Sun In Just 5 Minutes

Third NASA Sounding Rocket Launch Scheduled For Today; Rocket Designed To Capture 1,500 Images Of The Sun In Just 5 Minutes
A New Quantum Zeno Effect Experiment Showed Counterfactuality In Quantum Domain

Quantum Physics Latest Update: A New Quantum Zeno Effect Experiment Showed Counterfactuality In Quantum Domain
X-ray 'Tsunami' Found In Perseus Galaxy Cluster

A Gigantic Wave Of Hot Gas Swirling Near Perseus Galaxy Detected
Real Time Analytics