OnePlus 5’s Summer 2017 Release Date Confirmed? Handset’s Specs, Price Spotted Listed Online

OnePlus 5 will reportedly arrive sometime this summer, most probably in June.

Reports about the highly anticipated OnePlus 5 smartphone's possible specs, release date and price have been making rounds for quite some time now. Recently, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to social networking website Weibo to tease the upcoming flagship smartphone. He posted a picture with the words "Indulge in labor without a break, just to make a big surprise," followed by the hashtag "#NeverSettle."

Now, according to The Verge, the smartphone maker has finally confirmed that the company's next flagship smartphone will arrive sometime this summer, most probably in June. The number 4 is not considered as lucky in the Chinese culture. Therefore, it is expected to be the main reason that the smartphone maker has decided to skip the number 4 and move on to OnePlus 5 after releasing OnePlus 3. Also, several OnePlus employees are great fans of the former NBA player Robert Horry who owned a number 5 jersey. So, this may be another reason for the smartphone giant to switch to OnePlus 5.

According to WCCFTech, OnePlus 5 was recently spotted listed on GearBest and Geekbuying with the complete list of possible specs and pricing details. As per the report, the OnePlus 5 specs list includes a 5.5-inch display with 2K resolution, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, a 23-megapixel dual-lens camera with optical image stabilization, a 16MP front camera, a 4,000 mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor placed either on the front or back and Dash Charge 2.0 technology.

As far as pricing is concerned, the upcoming OnePlus 5 smartphone is expected to come with a price tag of around $449.99. If the pricing turns out to be true, then OnePlus 5 handset could be the second-cheapest Android smartphone to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

Readers are advised to take the information with a hefty pinch of salt as OnePlus has not officially confirmed anything about OnePlus 5 specs, price or its exact release date.