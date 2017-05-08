Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface iPhone 8 Microsoft iPhone 8 news

Huawei Beats Oppo As The Top Smartphone Seller In China

Edward
First Posted: May 08, 2017 06:10 AM EDT
Huawei P10
Huawei beats Oppo as the top smartphone seller in China.
(Photo : Android Authority/YouTube screenshot)

Huawei, Xiaomi, ZTE, Lenovo, Oppo and Alcatel are the top smartphone manufacturers in China. All of the said companies have their impressive flagship phones. The companies are also rivaling each other to be the top smartphone seller, not only in China but in the whole world.

Recent reports claim that Huawei overtakes Oppo as the top smartphone seller in China. There are a total of 103.1 million smartphones shipped to China during the first quarter of the year 2017. According to ZDNet, a data gathered by International Data Corporation (IDC) shows that the shipment volume of Huawei reached 20.8 million units, definitely greater than that of Oppo's.

The data also shows that Huawei got a year-over-year increase of 25.5 percent. The International Data Corporation shows that Oppo's shipment volume only reached 18.9 million units for the first quarter of 2017 and its year-over-year increase is only 19.5 percent, which is a lot lower than Huawei's.

One of the reasons for Huawei's huge success is its flagship phone, the Huawei P10. The device is the successor to its previous model, the P9. Huawei continues the trend of making dual-lens cameras that are designed by Leica. The Huawei P10 serves as a top contender to the latest Samsung S8 and LG G6.

As per The Daily Star review, the chamfered edges of the previous model have been smoothed off. The Huawei P10 also has a closer design resemblance to the Apple's iPhone 6. The Huawei P10 bezel design is very thin. There is also a narrow slit of a glass cover over the camera.

The Huawei P10 has a 5.1-inch 1080p display, which is densely packed with 432ppi. Users also love the colors on the IPS-NEO display. The maximum brightness of the device is extremely high that makes the Huawei P10 work well in sunlight. It is also easy to manage. It also has 17-18 hours of battery usage on average. With the P10's impressive specs, no one can question why Huawei made it as the top smartphone seller in China.

Huawei, Huawei News, Huawei P10 Updates, Huawei P10 News, Oppo

