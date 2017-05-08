Updated Hot Tags Microsoft Surface NASA iPhone 8 Microsoft oneplus 5

iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Apple Will Release Three Phones This Year; iPhone 8 Bundled With Latest Apple AirPods

Edward
First Posted: May 08, 2017 07:01 AM EDT
iPhone 8
Apple is expected to release the iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus and iPhone 8 this coming September.
(Photo : EverythingApplePro/YouTube screenshot)

A lot of Apple supporters are very excited for this year's flagship phone. Exciting leaks, rumors and speculations that are spreading online about the iPhone 8 are also causing its predecessor's sales to drop. Recent reports claim that the iPhone 8 hype is making potential iPhone 7 buyers to wait for this year's flagship phone.

According to Forbes, Apple is planning to introduce the iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus and iPhone 8 this year. The iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus will still use the same design Apple has used on its previous models. The iPhone 8, on the other hand, is expected to have a major design overhaul with horizontal edge-to-edge screen display.

The iPhone 8 might also feature aluminum sides with a glass made back. This feature is intentionally made to enable the rumored wireless charging. Apple will also integrate the Touch ID sensor into the front panel of the iPhone 8. Report claims that the iPhone 8 will be using an L-shaped battery to improve its battery capacity by 30 percent.

As per WCCFTech, the wireless charging feature will be available for the iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus and iPhone 8. A JPMorgan analyst also predicts that the iPhone 8 will be bundled with Apple's latest AirPods. All three smartphones are expected to be revealed this coming September.

The iPhone 8's edge-to-edge display is a similar approach to Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The OLED touchscreen panel of the iPhone 8 will be coupled with its edge-to-edge display. Apple's flagship phone will also have a dual-lens camera on the rear. The iPhone 8's waterproofing feature and speakers are also improved.

Some rumors claim that the iPhone 8 might also sport an iris scanning feature and a 3D recognition sensor to improve its security. As for now, the Cupertino-based company has not made any official announcements regarding the exact release date and specs about the iPhone 8.

