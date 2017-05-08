HTC U 11 Release Date, News & Update: Leaked Concept Shows No 3.5 mm Headphone Jack

HTC is not in a good financial shape, but the HTC U 11 smartphone is expected to put the company back on the right track.

(Photo : Gadget View/YouTube screenshot)

HTC is not in a good financial shape. The company is expecting to bring the tides back in to its favor with the upcoming HTC U 11 smartphone. The HTC U 11 smartphone or codenamed "Ocean" is expected to be revealed on May 16, 2017. Recent reports claim that the device will be squeezable with its Edge Sense feature.

According to a Slash Gear report, the 3D concept design of the HTC U 11 has been leaked recently. The leaks were first published by 91Mobiles. This type of concepts is usually created by using CAD drawings. The leak shows the location of several buttons and parts. It also shows the home button with a fingerprint scanner, just like the Apple smartphones.

The bottom part of the HTC U 11 has a USB type-C port and a long speaker grille. The left edge of the HTC U 11 shows no buttons. Report claims that the Edge Sense feature might be located at the left side of the device. The right side of the device has the standard HTC layout of hardware keys, the power button and the volume control buttons.

According to XDA, HTC has lost $116.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Hopefully, the HTC U 11 will put the company back on the right track. The company also moved toward the "bezel-less" display, just like what Samsung and LG did to their latest smartphones. The smartphone is expected to be 9.2 mm thick at the top and 8 mm at the bottom. It is a bit thicker compared to HTC's previous models.

The aluminum body of the HTC U 11 will also ensure a good grip and solid construction. However, the leaks show that the 3.5 mm headphone jack is missing. HTC might be following the iPhone 7's trend to remove its headphone jack. The phone will be embedded with a Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM capacity. Its 3,000 mAh battery can be easily charged, thanks to Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 technology.