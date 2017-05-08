Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Does Not Exist, Microsoft Official Panos Panay Confirms

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 successor might be announced with a new name instead of Microsoft Surface Pro 5.

(Photo : InformationTechnology/YouTube screenshot)

After Microsoft confirmed that it is holding another Surface event on May 23, 2017, in Shanghai, China, a lot of rumors about the possible devices expected to be announced at the event have already flooded the internet. Notably, Microsoft Surface Pro 5, Surface Book 2 and Surface Phone are some of the most anticipated devices that are likely to get unveiled.

According to WCCFTech, the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 successor might be announced with a new name instead of Microsoft Surface Pro 5. Panos Panay, the corporate vice president at Microsoft's Surface division, said in an interview with CNET that there is no such thing as a Pro 5. He also said that the software giant will roll out the new Surface device in the markets when the time is right.

"When it's meaningful and the change is right, we'll put it on market," Panay said. "You'll see that same meaningful impact when Pro 5, or Pro Next hits the market. There's no such thing as a Pro 5."

Going by Panay's words, it is possible that the upcoming 2-in-1 device could get a completely different name -- it may be Surface Pro Next. At this point of time, it still remains unclear whether the tech giant will release a new Surface Pro device at the upcoming event or not.

Previous reports suggested that the next-gen Pro tablet will pack some impressive specs including Intel's latest Kaby Lake chipset, a new rechargeable Surface Pen stylus, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, Surface Dial and wireless charging support.

The alleged Microsoft Surface Pro 5 device is also rumored to retain the Surface Connect port, the power connector found on Surface Pro 4, instead of switching to a USB-C connector. The software giant is also expected to announce the much rumored Microsoft Surface Phone at the May 23 event.