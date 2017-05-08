15-inch Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Model With 32GB RAM Likely To Enter Mass Production In Q4

The 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro 2017 model with 32GB RAM is expected to enter mass production only in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently revealed while announcing second quarter earnings results that the company's revenue from Mac line of devices has hit a new March quarter record, all thanks to the high demand for the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 2016 models. Notably, 2017 is going to be a special one for the Cupertino-based tech giant as it will mark the 10th anniversary of the highly popular iPhone. Some of the other devices expected to get unveiled this year include Apple MacBook Pro 2017, iPad Pro 2 and iMac 2017.

Talking about Apple MacBook Pro 2017, the next-gen laptop is expected to come with high-end specifications as well as a new and revamped design. According to The Christian Post, the upcoming device will get an increased RAM capacity of up to 32GB. Among other specs, the MacBook Pro 2017 is rumored to get Intel's seventh-generation Kaby Lake processor, a Retina 2.0 display and an updated Apple Pencil stylus.

The current generation MacBook Pro with Touch Bar was launched sans Thunderbolt 3 ports last year. The lack of ports is likely to continue into this year's laptops. Several reports suggest that the new 13-inch MacBook Pro 2017 model would enter mass production in the June quarter. However, according to MacWorld, the 15-inch MacBook Pro model with 32GB RAM is expected to enter mass production only in the fourth quarter of 2017. Thus, the high-end device's launch might not happen until 2018.

In terms of design, the upcoming Apple MacBook Pro 2017 is rumored to be thinner and sleeker than its predecessors. The device is expected to get rolled out in a new gold-colored variant. The MacBook Pro 16GB variant is likely to come with a price tag of around $1,200.

Apple is expected to announce some details about the MacBook Pro 2017 during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt as nothing has been officially confirmed yet.