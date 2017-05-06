Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface Saturn Microsoft iPhone 8

Apple’s Mac Revenue Hit New Record Thanks To Strong Demand For MacBook Pro With Touch Bar

Meg K.
First Posted: May 06, 2017 05:50 AM EDT
Apple is expected to unveil MacBook Pro 2017 sometime in October.
(Photo : iTwe4kz/YouTube screenshot)

While announcing Apple's second quarter earnings results last week, CEO Tim Cook revealed that the strong demand for the latest MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 2016 models has helped Mac revenue to hit a new March quarter record.

"We had great Mac results during the quarter," Cook said, MacRumors reported. "Revenue grew 14 percent to a new March quarter record, and we gained market share thanks to strong demand for our new MacBook Pros."

Notably, the 2016 MacBook Pro faced a lot of criticism when it was launched late last year. Some users were disappointed about the removal of the Thunderbolt 3 ports. Some even companied about the device's battery life issues and graphics issues. Now, after the success of MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, Apple fans are keeping their fingers crossed for the next-gen Apple MacBook Pro 2017.

Going by latest rumors and reports, the tech giant has already started working on the MacBook Pro 2017 edition. The device is expected to get announced sometime in Q4 2017, most probably in October. According to MacWorld, the upcoming Apple MacBook Pro 2017 laptop will feature Intel's latest seventh-generation Kaby Lake processor along with a 16GB random access memory.

Among other specs, the MacBook Pro 2017 is expected to get an improved battery life and a 32GB RAM option. Notably, the lack of ports in the current generation MacBook Pro range is likely to continue into this year's laptops. Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst from KGI Securities, claimed that the new 13-inch MacBook Pro model would enter mass production in the June quarter.

Kuo also mentioned the 15-inch MacBook Pro 2017 variant with 32GB of RAM would be "the most significantly redesigned product this year." The device is expected to enter mass production in September.

Apple has not officially announced anything about Apple MacBook Pro 2017. So, readers are advised to take the information with caution.

