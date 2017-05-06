Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface Saturn Microsoft iPhone 8

Microsoft Expected To Reveal The Surface Phone On May 23 Event; CEO Confirms Surface Phone Will Not Look Like A Regular Phone

Edward
First Posted: May 06, 2017 05:20 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface Phone
The Microsoft Surface Phone will not look like a regular smartphone.
(Photo : Science and Knowledge/YouTube screenshot)

Several tech enthusiasts are curious what Microsoft's next move is after launching the Surface Laptop at the recently held New York City event. Some rumors claim that Microsoft might be launching a smartphone that would still bear the "Surface" brand. But there is still no official announcement made by the company about its target release date.

It seems like Microsoft is not done holding its events for this month. According to The Verge, Microsoft will be holding another event on May 23, 2017. The event will take place in Shanghai. But Microsoft did not specify the exact location of the event and what it will be all about. Fans are hoping that Microsoft will finally release its Surface Phone at the event.

The Microsoft Surface Phone is probably one of the most anticipated devices to arrive. Fans have been expecting it since 2016. Several rumors and speculations are already circulating about the Microsoft Surface Phone. Some rumors claim that Microsoft might add a Fusion Camera that can create Hololens and 3D models.

The Microsoft Surface Phone also has a lot of leaks and concept designs spreading online. But nobody knows what the actual phone might look like. As per Trusted Reviews, one thing is for sure. The next smartphone that Microsoft will launch will not look like a regular phone that people see nowadays.

People have seen how Microsoft made a classy and elegant-looking laptop. That is why fans have set their expectations high for Microsoft's Surface Phone. Recent reports claim that the Surface Phone would run a 64-bit Windows 10 operating system. The device could also function as a mini-PC

Microsoft already tried to turn its Windows Phones into semi-desktop computers with its Continuum project. That is why fans are also expecting that the upcoming Surface Phone can run some desktop applications.

As for now, Microsoft has not commented on any of the rumors and speculations online. The product name of the next Microsoft mobile is also uncertain at the moment. The company would choose either "Windows" or "Surface."

Microsoft Surface phone, Microsoft Surface Phone News, Microsoft Surface Phone Update, Microsoft Surface Phone Release Date

