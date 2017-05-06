Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface Saturn Microsoft iPhone 8

iPhone 8 News & Update: Qualcomm Bans Upcoming Apple Smartphones In US? Leaks Show It Is The Best Rival For Galaxy S8

Edward
First Posted: May 06, 2017 05:40 AM EDT
Qualcomm sought import ban through the International Trade Commission for the upcoming Apple smartphones.
This year will mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. That is why fans are very eager to see the upcoming iPhone 8. The Apple smartphone is expected to be released in September 2017. Recent reports claim that the iPhone 8 might sport a wireless charging feature and it might also get a major design overhaul.

Fans should not get too excited with the iPhone 8. As per Daily Star, Apple and the telecommunications equipment company Qualcomm are currently locked in a controversy over licensing payments. Report claims that Qualcomm is looking for a way to ban the unconfirmed iPhone 8. The ban would also affect all iPhones all over the United States. The ban would cost billions of loss for Apple.

The ban would affect existing iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Qualcomm wants to acquire import bans on all iPhones entering the United States. This means that there is a huge possibility that the flagship phone iPhone 8 might fail to make it through the United States retailers this September. But fans should not worry because it is not confirmed yet.

Because the iPhone 8 is one of the most anticipated devices to arrive this year, people see new leaks, rumors and concept designs almost every day. According to Yahoo, a new leak shows that the iPhone 8 would feature a vertical dual-lens camera. It would also have no touch ID home button. Apple might also put an efficient battery for the iPhone 8 and it would also be water-resistant just like the iPhone 7.

If the concept design is true, fans would be glad because the rumored back fingerprint sensor would not be there. Apple must have found a way to integrate its fingerprint sensor under the display screen of the device. The iPhone 8 might also sport an iris scanner to improve the device's security. The iPhone 8 screen will be a 5.8-inch OLED display but with a taller aspect ratio.

