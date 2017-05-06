Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface Saturn Microsoft iPhone 8

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Highly Likely To Get Announced At Microsoft’s May 23 Event

Meg K.
First Posted: May 06, 2017 05:00 AM EDT
Microsoft is expected to announce Microsoft Surface Pro 5 at its upcoming event on May 23, 2017 in Shanghai.
Microsoft has already confirmed that it is going to have another event on May 23, 2017, in Shanghai, China. Now the question that is bothering Microsoft fans is what will the software giant announce at the upcoming event. If latest rumors are to be believed, the highly anticipated Microsoft Surface Pro 5 could be one of the devices getting announced. There are also reports that claim that the list might also include Microsoft Surface Book 2 as well as the eagerly awaited Microsoft Surface Phone.

"On May 23 in Shanghai, Microsoft will show the world what's next," Microsoft's official blog page for the upcoming event reads, ITPro reported.

Unfortunately, Microsoft did not reveal anything about the devices that will get announced at the event. However, according to Windows Central, it is confirmed that new hardware news as well as global and regional news will be shared. As per the report, the event will start at 7 p.m. local time, or 12 p.m. GMT.

It is interesting to note that Microsoft's corporate VP of devices, Panos Panay, has shared the official Microsoft post on his Instagram account using the hashtag "Surface." So, there are high chances that the announcements by the software giant will revolve around its Surface line of devices, most probably the Microsoft Surface Pro 5, Surface Book 2 and Surface Phone.

Talking about Microsoft Surface Pro 5, it is expected that the next-gen Pro 5 tablet will get some impressive specs and features including Intel's latest Kaby Lake chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, a new rechargeable Surface Pen stylus, Surface Dial and support for wireless charging. Among other specs, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is rumored to keep the Surface Connect port, the power connector found on the current-gen tablet, instead of switching to a USB-C connector.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 will make an appearance at the Shanghai event on May 23, 2017.

