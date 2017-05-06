Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface Saturn Microsoft iPhone 8

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Melting Arctic Ice Opens To A New Global Shipping, More Sustainable Transportation Routes

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 06, 2017 04:00 AM EDT
Shipping In The Arctic's Northwest Passage
The melting of the ice in the Arctic opens to new shorter routes between U.S., Asia and Europe.
(Photo : Asmithproduction/YouTube screenshot)

Th consequences of global warming greatly affect the Arctic and other regions all around the globe. Despite this effect, the Arctic melting ice leads to opening of more sustainable transportation routes and extending shipping lanes, according to a new study.

The melting of the ice in the Arctic could allow fast deliveries between U.S., Europe and Asia. The distances will be cut along the Northern Sea Route (NSR), the Northwest Passage, above Canada and top of Russia. This will lessen the costs and emissions, utilizing less fuel, according to The Times.

The study was printed in the Geophysical Research Letters. The researchers have utilized global climate model simulations to speculate that in 2030, the melting ice could make the trip from Europe to East Asia in just 22 days. This is because the ships could be able to take a trip close to the North Pole.

Nathanael Melia, one of the researchers, said that if human greenhouse gas emissions are not controlled, the global shipping could use Arctic routes without ice-strengthened ships. It will also take advantage of the considerable distance saving they afford, according to Melia.

The researchers knew that the melting of the sea ice could happen rapidly. "It will reduce decade in a decade and open up vast swaths of the Arctic Ocean," Melia said.

These shorter trade routes' opening in the Arctic will have a large impact on the economy. The 30 percent shorter trip could mean big savings in the salaries of the crew as well as in fuel. With this study, it indicates that the global warming could have a better impact in shipping that could enhance the environment, according to Huffington Post.

On the other hand, heavy fuel shipping vessels use might harm the Arctic ecosystems. It would also make the shipping in the Arctic difficult, particularly in the summer as well as the drifting ice that could pose dangers. 

Tagsarctic, sea ice, global shipping, greenhouse gas emissions

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Arctic's Melting Could Cost The World Economy Trillions Of Dollars

The Arctic Is Greening Due To Marine Plankton Blooming

Hundreds Of Arctic Blue Lakes Are Boiling Due To Methane Gas

Scientists Propose To Freeze Arctic With New Technology

Timo Lieber's Arctic Photography: An Alarming Reminder Of The Impact Of Climate ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Halley's Comet

Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower To Grace Skies This Weekend
Stephen Hawking Warns That Humans Need to LEAVE Earth in 100 years

Leave Earth! Stephen Hawking Warns Humans To Colonize Another Planet In 100 Years Or Face Extinction
Shipping In The Arctic's Northwest Passage

Melting Arctic Ice Opens To A New Global Shipping, More Sustainable Transportation Routes
Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing: The Future Of Computing Is Here, At Least In China; Highly Advanced Quantum Computer Model Developed

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Makes A New Design Approach For Surface Phones; Fusion Camera And Laser-Tracking Technologies Might Be Available Soon?
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Could Be The Reason Behind Drop In Microsoft’s Surface Revenue, Analysts Claim
  3. Google Pixel 2 Should Be More Innovative To Rival Samsung’s Galaxy S8, Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 8 And LG's G6
  1. Google Pixel 2 To Come With Top-Notch Specs; Handset Likely To Get Announced This Month
  2. Leave Earth! Stephen Hawking Warns Humans To Colonize Another Planet In 100 Years Or Face Extinction
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News & Update: Bearing The ‘Note’ Brand A Bad Idea; Dual-Lens Camera, Other Features Revealed!
  4. Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower To Grace Skies This Weekend
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Increased Depth Of Abell 370

Frontier Fields: Hubble Captures Stunning New Image Of Abell 370
Rocket Designed To Capture 1,500 Images Of The Sun In Just 5 Minutes

Third NASA Sounding Rocket Launch Scheduled For Today; Rocket Designed To Capture 1,500 Images Of The Sun In Just 5 Minutes
Arsenic Poisoning In Babies Due To Rice-Based Baby Foods

Arsenic Poisoning In Babies Due To Rice-Based Baby Foods, Scientists Warn Parents
X-ray 'Tsunami' Found In Perseus Galaxy Cluster

A Gigantic Wave Of Hot Gas Swirling Near Perseus Galaxy Detected
Real Time Analytics