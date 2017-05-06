Melting Arctic Ice Opens To A New Global Shipping, More Sustainable Transportation Routes

The melting of the ice in the Arctic opens to new shorter routes between U.S., Asia and Europe.

(Photo : Asmithproduction/YouTube screenshot)

Th consequences of global warming greatly affect the Arctic and other regions all around the globe. Despite this effect, the Arctic melting ice leads to opening of more sustainable transportation routes and extending shipping lanes, according to a new study.

The melting of the ice in the Arctic could allow fast deliveries between U.S., Europe and Asia. The distances will be cut along the Northern Sea Route (NSR), the Northwest Passage, above Canada and top of Russia. This will lessen the costs and emissions, utilizing less fuel, according to The Times.

The study was printed in the Geophysical Research Letters. The researchers have utilized global climate model simulations to speculate that in 2030, the melting ice could make the trip from Europe to East Asia in just 22 days. This is because the ships could be able to take a trip close to the North Pole.

Nathanael Melia, one of the researchers, said that if human greenhouse gas emissions are not controlled, the global shipping could use Arctic routes without ice-strengthened ships. It will also take advantage of the considerable distance saving they afford, according to Melia.

The researchers knew that the melting of the sea ice could happen rapidly. "It will reduce decade in a decade and open up vast swaths of the Arctic Ocean," Melia said.

These shorter trade routes' opening in the Arctic will have a large impact on the economy. The 30 percent shorter trip could mean big savings in the salaries of the crew as well as in fuel. With this study, it indicates that the global warming could have a better impact in shipping that could enhance the environment, according to Huffington Post.

On the other hand, heavy fuel shipping vessels use might harm the Arctic ecosystems. It would also make the shipping in the Arctic difficult, particularly in the summer as well as the drifting ice that could pose dangers.