Microsoft Surface Laptop Latest News & Update: Windows 10 S Operating System Restricts Non-Microsoft Applications; How To Use Other Apps?

Edward
First Posted: May 05, 2017 06:08 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface Laptop
The Microsoft Surface Laptop forbids other non-Microsoft applications.
(Photo : The Verge/YouTube screenshot)

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop is recently launched at the New York City event on May 2. Microsoft's new device is said to focus more on education. The Surface Laptop also runs on the Windows 10 S operating system.

The Windows 10 S operating system only runs Microsoft applications that can be downloaded from Windows Store. According to a Fortune report, some fans got a bit disappointed with this feature. Several people are using Google Search or Google Chrome browser, but these kinds of applications are unusable for the Microsoft Surface Laptop.

Restricting other applications for the Microsoft Surface Laptop improves the security of the device. However, there are still other ways to use non-Microsoft applications for the Surface Laptop. Users can upgrade their operating system to the full-fledged Windows Pro. Upgrading the operating system would only cost $49.

If the users upgrade their operating system, Microsoft Edge would still remain as the default browser. There is a possibility that other browsers would be available on Windows Store. But it is doubtful that Google Chrome would be one of them. Users do not need to worry because the Microsoft Surface Laptop default application works perfectly. Users just need time to adjust.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop has a smooth and elegant design. According to Bloomberg, the Surface Laptop has much higher screen resolution compared to Apple's MacBook Air. It also overpowers MacBook Air's battery life and weight. The Microsoft Surface Laptop only weighs 2.76 pounds (1.25 kg), much lighter than the MacBook and its power can last for 14 hours.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop also turns on quickly. Its boot-up speed is faster than the 2014 or 2015 MacBook Pro. This is all enabled by the Windows 10 S operating system. The outer surface of its keyboard is made up of micro-fiber lining, the same type of micro-fiber that could be found on high-end cars. The Microsoft Surface Laptop comes in four different colors: gold, silver, gray and burgundy. 

