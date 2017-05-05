Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface iPhone 8 Saturn Microsoft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Microsoft Makes A New Design Approach For Surface Phones; Fusion Camera And Laser-Tracking Technologies Might Be Available Soon?

Edward
First Posted: May 05, 2017 06:01 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface Phone
The Microsoft Surface Phone might not look like a regular smartphone.
(Photo : Sudeep Pandey/YouTube screenshot)

Microsoft remains quiet whenever it is asked about the rumored Windows 10-powered Surface Phone. There is still no official announcement made by the company about the Surface Phone. But fans are still hopeful that it would come really soon.

According to The Verge, Microsoft has not launched a new Windows Phone for a while now. Reports claim that the market share of Windows Phone has shrunk below 1 percent. It might also be one of the reasons why the company might stop manufacturing Windows Phones and focus on the Surface Phones instead.

Microsoft is finalizing its phone structure by the end of June 2017. But it is still not clear what the company's plan for the next Windows 10 Mobile. It is still uncertain what product name will the next smartphone bring. It is either "Windows" or "Surface."

Microsoft is having a hard time fighting against Apple and Android devices in the mobile industry. That is why Microsoft plans to make its upcoming Surface Phone stand out to any other smartphones.

As per BGR, the Microsoft Surface Phone might not even look like a regular smartphone. The company is rumored to make a major design overhaul compared to its previous smartphone models.

The current chief executive officer of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, also confirmed that the company is about to make a different designing approach for its upcoming phones. The company also tried to turn its Windows phones into semi-desktop computers with its Continuum project. Fans are expecting that the Surface Phone can also function as a mini-PC.

The Microsoft Surface Phone is one of the most speculated devices that is about to come. Rumors about it are also spreading online. Some rumors claim that the Surface Phone might also sport a Fusion Camera. The Fusion Camera can also create Hololens and 3D models. It might also sport a laser-tracking technology that is capable of mapping several things.

TagsMicrosoft Surface phone, Microsoft Surface Phone News, Microsoft Surface Phone Update, Microsoft Surface

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Microsoft Surface Laptop Latest News & Update: Windows 10 S Operating System ...

Microsoft’s New Surface Laptop Is A Serious Contender In PC Industry; Surface ...

Microsoft Surface Laptop Unveiled, Considered As The Lightest, Thinnest Laptop; ...

Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Company Halts Production Of Windows Phone...

Microsoft Surface CloudBook News & Update: Device Could Rival ChromeBooks And ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Rocket Designed To Capture 1,500 Images Of The Sun In Just 5 Minutes

Third NASA Sounding Rocket Launch Scheduled For Today; Rocket Designed To Capture 1,500 Images Of The Sun In Just 5 Minutes
Arsenic Poisoning In Babies Due To Rice-Based Baby Foods

Arsenic Poisoning In Babies Due To Rice-Based Baby Foods, Scientists Warn Parents
New Blood Test Determines Whether Cancer Treatment Is Working

New Blood Test Could Help In Treating Prostate Cancer
Halley's Comet

Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower To Grace Skies This Weekend

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News & Update: Bearing The ‘Note’ Brand A Bad Idea; Dual-Lens Camera, Other Features Revealed!
  2. ‘Gray Death’ Is Latest Dangerous Drug-Mixing Trend
  3. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Could Be The Reason Behind Drop In Microsoft’s Surface Revenue, Analysts Claim
  1. Microsoft Makes A New Design Approach For Surface Phones; Fusion Camera And Laser-Tracking Technologies Might Be Available Soon?
  2. Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower To Grace Skies This Weekend
  3. Earth’s Carbon Dioxide Level Breaks Dangerous Records In Human History
  4. Microsoft’s New Surface Laptop Is A Serious Contender In PC Industry; Surface Arc Mouse Launched Alongside
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Increased Depth Of Abell 370

Frontier Fields: Hubble Captures Stunning New Image Of Abell 370
'Lost Continent' Found Off Africa Under Indian Ocean: Mauritia

Exploring The 'Lost And Found' Continent Of Mauritia
Vermont Battles With Deadly Heroin Epidemic

‘Gray Death’ Is Latest Dangerous Drug-Mixing Trend
X-ray 'Tsunami' Found In Perseus Galaxy Cluster

A Gigantic Wave Of Hot Gas Swirling Near Perseus Galaxy Detected
Real Time Analytics