Microsoft Makes A New Design Approach For Surface Phones; Fusion Camera And Laser-Tracking Technologies Might Be Available Soon?

The Microsoft Surface Phone might not look like a regular smartphone.

Microsoft remains quiet whenever it is asked about the rumored Windows 10-powered Surface Phone. There is still no official announcement made by the company about the Surface Phone. But fans are still hopeful that it would come really soon.

According to The Verge, Microsoft has not launched a new Windows Phone for a while now. Reports claim that the market share of Windows Phone has shrunk below 1 percent. It might also be one of the reasons why the company might stop manufacturing Windows Phones and focus on the Surface Phones instead.

Microsoft is finalizing its phone structure by the end of June 2017. But it is still not clear what the company's plan for the next Windows 10 Mobile. It is still uncertain what product name will the next smartphone bring. It is either "Windows" or "Surface."

Microsoft is having a hard time fighting against Apple and Android devices in the mobile industry. That is why Microsoft plans to make its upcoming Surface Phone stand out to any other smartphones.

As per BGR, the Microsoft Surface Phone might not even look like a regular smartphone. The company is rumored to make a major design overhaul compared to its previous smartphone models.

The current chief executive officer of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, also confirmed that the company is about to make a different designing approach for its upcoming phones. The company also tried to turn its Windows phones into semi-desktop computers with its Continuum project. Fans are expecting that the Surface Phone can also function as a mini-PC.

The Microsoft Surface Phone is one of the most speculated devices that is about to come. Rumors about it are also spreading online. Some rumors claim that the Surface Phone might also sport a Fusion Camera. The Fusion Camera can also create Hololens and 3D models. It might also sport a laser-tracking technology that is capable of mapping several things.