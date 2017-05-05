Google Pixel 2 Should Be More Innovative To Rival Samsung’s Galaxy S8, Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 8 And LG's G6

Google Pixel 2 should sport impressive features to compete with other smartphone giants.

The Google Pixel 2 is one of the most anticipated smartphones to arrive this year. The second generation of Pixel phones is expected to rival the best Android smartphone at present, the Samsung's Galaxy S8 and the upcoming Apple's iPhone 8.

Recent reports claim that the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 2 XXL are currently under development. The three Google smartphone variants have the codenames Walleye, Muskie and Taimen. According to Blasting News, the Google Pixel 2 could be very expensive. It is expected to have at least $50 increase in the price tag compared to the previous model.

Report claims that Google already finished making Pixel 2 prototypes and they are currently tested. All three models of the upcoming Google smartphones are expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, just like the Samsung Galaxy S8. The Google Pixel 2 XXL or Taimen model might have a bigger screen display. Its screen size might be similar with the 6.2-inch screen of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus.

According to a CNET report, Google should make the Pixel 2 smartphones water-resistant in order to compete with Samsung's Galaxy S8, LG's G6 and Apple's iPhone 7. Even though the current Google Pixel is splash-resistant and it can shrug off a few droplets of water, it would not be enough to rival Samsung, LG and Apple phones.

The Google Pixel 2 should be impervious to water. It should be waterproof below 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Google also needs to ensure its device's durability and improve its battery capacity.

The original Google Pixel has 32GB and 128GB variants with no option to expand. But both Samsung's and LG's flagship smartphones sport an external storage up to 2TB. It would be a drag if Google could not do the same.

Google should also improve the Pixel 2 cameras. Most people nowadays love to take pictures, and it would be very satisfying for buyers to know that their phones have impressive cameras. Google should also thin out those bezels to compete with S8 and G6 thin bezel design.