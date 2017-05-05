Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface iPhone 8 Saturn Microsoft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Jelly: Meet The World’s Smallest 4G Android Smartphone

Meg K.
First Posted: May 05, 2017 05:20 AM EDT
Jelly: Meet The World’s Smallest 4G Android Smartphone
Unihertz has introduced the world's smallest 4G Android smartphone dubbed as Jelly on Kickstarter.
(Photo : UnboxTherapy/YouTube screenshot)

China-based start-up Unihertz has introduced the world's smallest 4G Android smartphone dubbed as Jelly on Kickstarter. The smartphone is so small in size that it will perfectly fit in the coin pocket. Despite its small size, the handset has almost all the features that can be found on most of the smartphones currently available in the market.

According to BGR, the new Jelly 4G smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and supports 4G LTE connectivity. Among other specs, the Jelly phone features a 2.45-inch display with 240 × 432 pixels resolution, a 1.1 GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB RAM, 8GB onboard storage and a 950 mAh removable battery, which the developers claim will offer up to 3 days of usage and will last up to 7 days in standby mode. The storage can be expanded via a micro SD card.

On the camera front, the smartphone features an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 2MP selfie camera on the front on board, Phone Radar reported. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.0, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5 mm audio jack and a MicroUSB 2.0 port. Jelly is 92.3 mm long, 43 mm wide and 13.3 mm thick (3.6 x 1.7 x 0.5 inches). The smartphone supports dual-Nano SIM cards as well.

There is also a Pro version of the handset being introduced, dubbed as Jelly Pro. The Pro variant offers 2GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Both handsets will be made available in Pearl White, Sky Blue, and Space Black color options. On the KickStarter page, the Jelly and Jelly Pro have been priced at $59 and $75, respectively, as part of the introductory offer. The handsets will be rolled out with a retail price tag of $109 and $125, respectively.

Notably, Unihertz's crowdfunding campaign has already crossed the $350,000 mark in merely few days' time, which is more than 10 times the original goal amount of $30,000.

TagsJelly 4G Smartphone, Jelly Android Smartphone, Kickstarter, Unihertz

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Could NEO Be The Best Thing To Happen To Windows Or The Same As Lumia?

Floating Bonsai Trees May be the Future of Indoor Gardening

Laser Razor: Futuristic Project Now On Indiegogo (WATCH)

Virtual Reality Kickstarter Turns You into an Astronaut by Putting a Camera in ...

Kickstarter May Save Neil Armstrong's Spacesuit: New Campaign Launches to ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Rocket Designed To Capture 1,500 Images Of The Sun In Just 5 Minutes

Third NASA Sounding Rocket Launch Scheduled For Today; Rocket Designed To Capture 1,500 Images Of The Sun In Just 5 Minutes
Arsenic Poisoning In Babies Due To Rice-Based Baby Foods

Arsenic Poisoning In Babies Due To Rice-Based Baby Foods, Scientists Warn Parents
New Blood Test Determines Whether Cancer Treatment Is Working

New Blood Test Could Help In Treating Prostate Cancer
Halley's Comet

Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower To Grace Skies This Weekend

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News & Update: Bearing The ‘Note’ Brand A Bad Idea; Dual-Lens Camera, Other Features Revealed!
  2. ‘Gray Death’ Is Latest Dangerous Drug-Mixing Trend
  3. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Could Be The Reason Behind Drop In Microsoft’s Surface Revenue, Analysts Claim
  1. Microsoft Makes A New Design Approach For Surface Phones; Fusion Camera And Laser-Tracking Technologies Might Be Available Soon?
  2. Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower To Grace Skies This Weekend
  3. Earth’s Carbon Dioxide Level Breaks Dangerous Records In Human History
  4. Microsoft’s New Surface Laptop Is A Serious Contender In PC Industry; Surface Arc Mouse Launched Alongside
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Increased Depth Of Abell 370

Frontier Fields: Hubble Captures Stunning New Image Of Abell 370
'Lost Continent' Found Off Africa Under Indian Ocean: Mauritia

Exploring The 'Lost And Found' Continent Of Mauritia
Vermont Battles With Deadly Heroin Epidemic

‘Gray Death’ Is Latest Dangerous Drug-Mixing Trend
X-ray 'Tsunami' Found In Perseus Galaxy Cluster

A Gigantic Wave Of Hot Gas Swirling Near Perseus Galaxy Detected
Real Time Analytics