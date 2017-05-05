Jelly: Meet The World’s Smallest 4G Android Smartphone

Unihertz has introduced the world's smallest 4G Android smartphone dubbed as Jelly on Kickstarter.

(Photo : UnboxTherapy/YouTube screenshot)

China-based start-up Unihertz has introduced the world's smallest 4G Android smartphone dubbed as Jelly on Kickstarter. The smartphone is so small in size that it will perfectly fit in the coin pocket. Despite its small size, the handset has almost all the features that can be found on most of the smartphones currently available in the market.

According to BGR, the new Jelly 4G smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and supports 4G LTE connectivity. Among other specs, the Jelly phone features a 2.45-inch display with 240 × 432 pixels resolution, a 1.1 GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB RAM, 8GB onboard storage and a 950 mAh removable battery, which the developers claim will offer up to 3 days of usage and will last up to 7 days in standby mode. The storage can be expanded via a micro SD card.

On the camera front, the smartphone features an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 2MP selfie camera on the front on board, Phone Radar reported. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.0, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5 mm audio jack and a MicroUSB 2.0 port. Jelly is 92.3 mm long, 43 mm wide and 13.3 mm thick (3.6 x 1.7 x 0.5 inches). The smartphone supports dual-Nano SIM cards as well.

There is also a Pro version of the handset being introduced, dubbed as Jelly Pro. The Pro variant offers 2GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Both handsets will be made available in Pearl White, Sky Blue, and Space Black color options. On the KickStarter page, the Jelly and Jelly Pro have been priced at $59 and $75, respectively, as part of the introductory offer. The handsets will be rolled out with a retail price tag of $109 and $125, respectively.

Notably, Unihertz's crowdfunding campaign has already crossed the $350,000 mark in merely few days' time, which is more than 10 times the original goal amount of $30,000.