‘Gray Death’ Is Latest Dangerous Drug-Mixing Trend

What looked like concrete mix in varying consistencies is the latest drug to hit the streets. Called "gray death," the new dangerous opioid combo has been detected and recorded in Alabama, Georgia and Ohio.

Patch noted that while it is not clear if the drug has already entered the Chicago drug scene, Kane County Coroner Rob Russel already issued a warning to residents about the drug. Gray death is said to be killing people at an alarming rate in the recorded states. A combination of several opioids that included heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil, these drugs are often used to tranquilize large animals such as elephants.

Even more dangerous is the fact that the drug also contains U-47700. The chemical was listed by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in the most dangerous drugs they ever regulated last year. According to the DEA, U-47700 was associated with dozens of fatalities in New York and North Carolina. In fact, it was noted that some of the pills taken from music icon Prince's estate contained U-47700.

If that is not dangerous enough, concentrations of gray death are said to be unknown to its users, making it more likely for them to abuse it. Because these drugs are strong and can be absorbed through the skin, even touching the powder can put someone at risk.

According to Chicago Tribune, Deneen Kilcrease, manager of the chemistry section of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, said that, "Gray death is one of the scariest combinations that I have ever seen in nearly 20 years of forensic chemistry drug analysis."

As for the early statement release regarding gray death, Russell said that people should be more aware and take the opportunity to get ahead of the curve. "If this news release saves one life because a citizen recognizes 'Gray Death,' it is worth it. That is my hope. I want to save some lives," he stated.