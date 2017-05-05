OnePlus 5 Gets Listed Online With Full Specs List & A Retail Price Of $449

OnePlus 5 has been spotted listed on OppoMart with complete specs list and a retail price of $449.

(Photo : MobySmartCat/YouTube screenshot)

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently took to social networking platform Weibo to tease the upcoming flagship smartphone, possibly dubbed as OnePlus 5. He posted a picture that showed employees working on the gears of a phone and a smiling customer. The post contained the words "indulge in labor without a break, just to make a big surprise," followed by the hashtag "#NeverSettle."

According to BGR, a new leak from China details OnePlus 5's possible specs and features. The leak coming from Weibo user named Kumamoto Technology claims that the upcoming handset will get a horizontal dual camera placement on the back and not the previously rumored vertical dual-lens camera setup. As per the leak, OnePlus 5 will have the fingerprint sensor placed on the front, similar to the OnePlus 3T.

The smartphone in question is expected to ship with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, there are chances that a OnePlus 5 variant with 256GB with 8GB of RAM configuration could be rolled out in the future. As far as the battery is concerned, the upcoming flagship is rumored to come powered by a 3,600 mAh battery that is slightly bigger than its predecessor OnePlus 3T. Interestingly, the Weibo post also mentioned that the OnePlus 5T will debut even faster charging than the OnePlus 3T, all thanks to Dash Charge 2.0.

Among other specs, OnePlus 5 is expected to feature a 5.5-inch display with 2K resolution, a 23-megapixel dual-lens camera with optical image stabilization, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor and a 16MP front camera.

OnePlus 5 listed on retailer with specs and $449 price tag https://t.co/gqBcWIJW0T pic.twitter.com/MDLUjgAHDz — GSMArena.com (@gsmarena_com) May 5, 2017

According to GSMArena, the highly anticipated OnePlus 5 has been spotted listed on OppoMart with complete specs list and a retail price of $449. The listing estimates the handset to arrive in the beginning of June 2017. If the listing is to be believed, OnePlus might announce OnePlus 5 sometime next month.