Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface Saturn iPhone 8 Microsoft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

OnePlus 5 Gets Listed Online With Full Specs List & A Retail Price Of $449

Meg K.
First Posted: May 05, 2017 05:00 AM EDT
OnePlus 5's Specs, Release Date Update
OnePlus 5 has been spotted listed on OppoMart with complete specs list and a retail price of $449.
(Photo : MobySmartCat/YouTube screenshot)

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently took to social networking platform Weibo to tease the upcoming flagship smartphone, possibly dubbed as OnePlus 5. He posted a picture that showed employees working on the gears of a phone and a smiling customer. The post contained the words "indulge in labor without a break, just to make a big surprise," followed by the hashtag "#NeverSettle."

According to BGR, a new leak from China details OnePlus 5's possible specs and features. The leak coming from Weibo user named Kumamoto Technology claims that the upcoming handset will get a horizontal dual camera placement on the back and not the previously rumored vertical dual-lens camera setup. As per the leak, OnePlus 5 will have the fingerprint sensor placed on the front, similar to the OnePlus 3T.

The smartphone in question is expected to ship with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, there are chances that a OnePlus 5 variant with 256GB with 8GB of RAM configuration could be rolled out in the future. As far as the battery is concerned, the upcoming flagship is rumored to come powered by a 3,600 mAh battery that is slightly bigger than its predecessor OnePlus 3T. Interestingly, the Weibo post also mentioned that the OnePlus 5T will debut even faster charging than the OnePlus 3T, all thanks to Dash Charge 2.0.

Among other specs, OnePlus 5 is expected to feature a 5.5-inch display with 2K resolution, a 23-megapixel dual-lens camera with optical image stabilization, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor and a 16MP front camera.

According to GSMArena, the highly anticipated OnePlus 5 has been spotted listed on OppoMart with complete specs list and a retail price of $449. The listing estimates the handset to arrive in the beginning of June 2017. If the listing is to be believed, OnePlus might announce OnePlus 5 sometime next month.

Tagsoneplus 5, oneplus 5 specs, OnePlus 5 release, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

OnePlus 5 Finally Gets Confirmed; CEO Pete Lau Teases Handset On Weibo

OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Edition Sold Out In All Countries Except UK & Hong ...

OnePlus 5's Specs, Release Date Update: Fresh Handset Renders Hint At Dual-Rear ...

OnePlus 5 Specs, Price & Release Date Update: Upcoming OnePlus Flagship Spotted ...

OnePlus 5 Latest News & Update: Massive Upgrades, Leaks Revealed!

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Rocket Designed To Capture 1,500 Images Of The Sun In Just 5 Minutes

Third NASA Sounding Rocket Launch Scheduled For Today; Rocket Designed To Capture 1,500 Images Of The Sun In Just 5 Minutes
Arsenic Poisoning In Babies Due To Rice-Based Baby Foods

Arsenic Poisoning In Babies Due To Rice-Based Baby Foods, Scientists Warn Parents
New Blood Test Determines Whether Cancer Treatment Is Working

New Blood Test Could Help In Treating Prostate Cancer
Halley's Comet

Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower To Grace Skies This Weekend

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News & Update: Bearing The ‘Note’ Brand A Bad Idea; Dual-Lens Camera, Other Features Revealed!
  2. ‘Gray Death’ Is Latest Dangerous Drug-Mixing Trend
  3. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Could Be The Reason Behind Drop In Microsoft’s Surface Revenue, Analysts Claim
  1. Microsoft Makes A New Design Approach For Surface Phones; Fusion Camera And Laser-Tracking Technologies Might Be Available Soon?
  2. Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower To Grace Skies This Weekend
  3. Earth’s Carbon Dioxide Level Breaks Dangerous Records In Human History
  4. Google Pixel 2 Should Be More Innovative To Rival Samsung’s Galaxy S8, Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 8 And LG's G6
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Increased Depth Of Abell 370

Frontier Fields: Hubble Captures Stunning New Image Of Abell 370
'Lost Continent' Found Off Africa Under Indian Ocean: Mauritia

Exploring The 'Lost And Found' Continent Of Mauritia
Vermont Battles With Deadly Heroin Epidemic

‘Gray Death’ Is Latest Dangerous Drug-Mixing Trend
X-ray 'Tsunami' Found In Perseus Galaxy Cluster

A Gigantic Wave Of Hot Gas Swirling Near Perseus Galaxy Detected
Real Time Analytics