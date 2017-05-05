Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface iPhone 8 Saturn Microsoft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

New Blood Test Could Help In Treating Prostate Cancer

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 05, 2017 04:20 AM EDT
New Blood Test Determines Whether Cancer Treatment Is Working
A new robust blood test is discovered that could help in treating prostate cancer.
(Photo : Wochit News/YouTube screenshot)

Scientists discovered a blood test that could help in the treatment of prostate cancer in men. The new blood test could tell which individuals with prostate cancer would likely respond to new drugs.

The study involved 265 men diagnosed with prostate cancer. The researchers analyzed their blood. They discovered that those that had several copies of a certain gene did not respond to abiraterone and enzalutamide. These drugs are usually given to patients to treat advanced cases and whose cancer is no longer responding to hormone therapy and began to spread, according to BBC News.

The new test that cost less than £50 ($65) is the fastest and inexpensive way of inhibiting men from experiencing the side effects of therapy that might fail. Dr. Gerhardt Attard, the lead researcher from the Center for Evolution and Cancer at the Institute of Cancer Research in London, said that abiraterone and enzalutamide are the best treatments for advanced prostate cancer and some men could consume these drugs for years without seeing a return of their cancer. On the other hand, these drugs do not work well and the disease returns. He further said that there is no approved test to help doctors select whether these are the best treatments for the patient.

That is the reason why the researchers develop a new way that could help in treating prostate cancer. Dr. Attard said that they have created a powerful test that can be utilized in the clinic to pick out which men with advanced prostate cancer would likely respond to abiraterone and enzalutamide and which men might need alternative treatments. Meanwhile, Dr. Iain Frame, the director of research at Prostate Cancer U.K., said that the test could be an important step toward moving away from a "one-size-fits-all" approach to the cure of prostate cancer.

The researchers are now examining the test in prospective clinical trials. They are also hoping that it will become part of standard patient care. The findings of the study were printed in the journal Annals of Oncology, according to ITV.

TagsBlood Test, Prostate Cancer, abiraterone, enzalutamide, hormone therapy

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Italian Style Coffee Could Lower The Risk Of Developing Prostate Cancer, A New ...

Aspirin May Reduce The Risk Of Cancer Disease Mortality, A New Study Says

Researchers Found A Way To Cut Expensive Drug Price For Prostate Cancer; Study ...

Cancer Breakthrough: New Treatment For Prostate Cancer Derives From Ocean ...

Beauty Trick And Breast Cancer Testing: Australian Scientist Makes Chance ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Rocket Designed To Capture 1,500 Images Of The Sun In Just 5 Minutes

Third NASA Sounding Rocket Launch Scheduled For Today; Rocket Designed To Capture 1,500 Images Of The Sun In Just 5 Minutes
Arsenic Poisoning In Babies Due To Rice-Based Baby Foods

Arsenic Poisoning In Babies Due To Rice-Based Baby Foods, Scientists Warn Parents
New Blood Test Determines Whether Cancer Treatment Is Working

New Blood Test Could Help In Treating Prostate Cancer
Halley's Comet

Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower To Grace Skies This Weekend

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News & Update: Bearing The ‘Note’ Brand A Bad Idea; Dual-Lens Camera, Other Features Revealed!
  2. ‘Gray Death’ Is Latest Dangerous Drug-Mixing Trend
  3. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Could Be The Reason Behind Drop In Microsoft’s Surface Revenue, Analysts Claim
  1. Microsoft Makes A New Design Approach For Surface Phones; Fusion Camera And Laser-Tracking Technologies Might Be Available Soon?
  2. Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower To Grace Skies This Weekend
  3. Earth’s Carbon Dioxide Level Breaks Dangerous Records In Human History
  4. Microsoft’s New Surface Laptop Is A Serious Contender In PC Industry; Surface Arc Mouse Launched Alongside
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Increased Depth Of Abell 370

Frontier Fields: Hubble Captures Stunning New Image Of Abell 370
'Lost Continent' Found Off Africa Under Indian Ocean: Mauritia

Exploring The 'Lost And Found' Continent Of Mauritia
Vermont Battles With Deadly Heroin Epidemic

‘Gray Death’ Is Latest Dangerous Drug-Mixing Trend
X-ray 'Tsunami' Found In Perseus Galaxy Cluster

A Gigantic Wave Of Hot Gas Swirling Near Perseus Galaxy Detected
Real Time Analytics