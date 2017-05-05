Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface iPhone 8 Saturn Microsoft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Alcohol Consumption Would Likely Heighten The Risk Of Breast Cancer

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 05, 2017 04:10 AM EDT
Drinking Alcohol May Increase Breast Cancer Risk
Studies indicate that drinking alcohol may escalate the risk of developing breast cancer.
(Photo : Kxan/YouTube screenshot)

A new study indicates that alcohol consumption may increase the risk of breast cancer. In another two studies, they also suggest that just 6 grams or 3 tablespoons of alcohol each day could heighten the risk of breast cancer returning.

The study involving African-American women was funded by the National Institutes of Health, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation and the University Cancer Research Fund of North Carolina. The researchers wanted to determine whether alcohol could heighten the risk for African-American women.

The researchers examined 22,338 enrolled women from the African American Breast Cancer Epidemiology and Risk (AMBER) Consortium. The participants reported their alcohol consumption by answering the questionnaire. The scientists examined the link between alcohol consumption and cases of breast cancer using logistic regression.

The results indicated that women who drank seven or more drinks per week had an increased risk. Meanwhile, women who consume 14 or more alcoholic beverages per week had 33 percent risk of acquiring breast cancer compared to women who drank four or fewer drinks per week, according to Medical News Today.

Melissa A. Troester, one of the researchers, stated that alcohol is a significant modifiable exposure. On the other hand, many other risk factors are not. She added that women who are concerned about their risk of breast cancer could consider lessening the levels of exposure. On the other hand, Troester added that other breast cancer risk factors must be determined, such as the family history, reproductive history, weight and oral contraceptive use.

In the past two studies that involved 11,000 women, the researchers discovered that consuming 6 grams or 3 tablespoons of alcohol each day could escalate the risk of breast cancer returning. Dr. Anna Boltong, a researcher from Cancer Council, said that a couple of studies showed that alcohol as low as half a bottle per week is showing a link with a breast cancer diagnosis, according to Yahoo.

TagsAlcohol, Breast Cancer, Cancer, Alcohol Consumption

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Two Pints Beer Better Than Paracetamol, New Study Says

NASA's Cassini Spacecraft Survives Saturn’s Ring-Dive, Sends Back Spectacular ...

Cancer Breakthrough: New Nanoparticle Vaccine Could Combat Different Types Of ...

New 'Cancer Vaccine' Shows Promising Results

SHERLOCK: A Gene Tool To Detect Zika Virus, Cancer And Antibiotic Resistance ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Rocket Designed To Capture 1,500 Images Of The Sun In Just 5 Minutes

Third NASA Sounding Rocket Launch Scheduled For Today; Rocket Designed To Capture 1,500 Images Of The Sun In Just 5 Minutes
Arsenic Poisoning In Babies Due To Rice-Based Baby Foods

Arsenic Poisoning In Babies Due To Rice-Based Baby Foods, Scientists Warn Parents
New Blood Test Determines Whether Cancer Treatment Is Working

New Blood Test Could Help In Treating Prostate Cancer
Halley's Comet

Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower To Grace Skies This Weekend

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News & Update: Bearing The ‘Note’ Brand A Bad Idea; Dual-Lens Camera, Other Features Revealed!
  2. ‘Gray Death’ Is Latest Dangerous Drug-Mixing Trend
  3. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Could Be The Reason Behind Drop In Microsoft’s Surface Revenue, Analysts Claim
  1. Microsoft Makes A New Design Approach For Surface Phones; Fusion Camera And Laser-Tracking Technologies Might Be Available Soon?
  2. Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower To Grace Skies This Weekend
  3. Earth’s Carbon Dioxide Level Breaks Dangerous Records In Human History
  4. Microsoft’s New Surface Laptop Is A Serious Contender In PC Industry; Surface Arc Mouse Launched Alongside
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Increased Depth Of Abell 370

Frontier Fields: Hubble Captures Stunning New Image Of Abell 370
'Lost Continent' Found Off Africa Under Indian Ocean: Mauritia

Exploring The 'Lost And Found' Continent Of Mauritia
Vermont Battles With Deadly Heroin Epidemic

‘Gray Death’ Is Latest Dangerous Drug-Mixing Trend
X-ray 'Tsunami' Found In Perseus Galaxy Cluster

A Gigantic Wave Of Hot Gas Swirling Near Perseus Galaxy Detected
Real Time Analytics