Alcohol Consumption Would Likely Heighten The Risk Of Breast Cancer

Studies indicate that drinking alcohol may escalate the risk of developing breast cancer.

A new study indicates that alcohol consumption may increase the risk of breast cancer. In another two studies, they also suggest that just 6 grams or 3 tablespoons of alcohol each day could heighten the risk of breast cancer returning.

The study involving African-American women was funded by the National Institutes of Health, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation and the University Cancer Research Fund of North Carolina. The researchers wanted to determine whether alcohol could heighten the risk for African-American women.

The researchers examined 22,338 enrolled women from the African American Breast Cancer Epidemiology and Risk (AMBER) Consortium. The participants reported their alcohol consumption by answering the questionnaire. The scientists examined the link between alcohol consumption and cases of breast cancer using logistic regression.

The results indicated that women who drank seven or more drinks per week had an increased risk. Meanwhile, women who consume 14 or more alcoholic beverages per week had 33 percent risk of acquiring breast cancer compared to women who drank four or fewer drinks per week, according to Medical News Today.

Melissa A. Troester, one of the researchers, stated that alcohol is a significant modifiable exposure. On the other hand, many other risk factors are not. She added that women who are concerned about their risk of breast cancer could consider lessening the levels of exposure. On the other hand, Troester added that other breast cancer risk factors must be determined, such as the family history, reproductive history, weight and oral contraceptive use.

In the past two studies that involved 11,000 women, the researchers discovered that consuming 6 grams or 3 tablespoons of alcohol each day could escalate the risk of breast cancer returning. Dr. Anna Boltong, a researcher from Cancer Council, said that a couple of studies showed that alcohol as low as half a bottle per week is showing a link with a breast cancer diagnosis, according to Yahoo.