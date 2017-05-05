Quantum Computing: The Future Of Computing Is Here, At Least In China; Highly Advanced Quantum Computer Model Developed

The quantum computer developed by Chinese researchers is more efficient than all the existing supercomputers.

A group of researchers from the University of Science and Technology, Hefei, Anhui province of China has developed a quantum computer that supposedly works 24,000 times faster than all the prevailing supercomputer models. The invention is said to be a giant leap toward bringing quantum computing -- the future of computing to the present.

According to leading physicists across the world, the principles of quantum physics can be employed in developing novel methods and tools of quantum computing. Such tools can enable the production of quantum computers models that can accomplish extremely complicated calculations simultaneously and efficiently viz. predicting the movements of subatomic particles.

The high-efficiency and accuracy of these computers is attributed to their capacity to maintain their system memory in a quantum state rather than in the form of zero and one of the binary system, India Times reported. More precisely, quantum computers employ the phenomenon of superposition and entanglement, basic quantum physics principles to store the data in the form of quantum bits or qubits.

The quantum computer developed by Chinese researchers uses the five-photon sampling and entanglement method, an advanced version of the single-photon sourcing used in the quantum computers developed by IBM and D-Wave. They managed to do so by building the components required for Boson sampling, the theoretically proposed method of developing high-efficiency quantum computers.

The prototype developed based on this technology involves the inclusion of more number of photons. Doing so enhances the speed and efficiency of the quantum computer, PCWorld reported.

The only technical discrepancy of the developed quantum computer prototype is the fact that qubits are extremely fragile. The unstable nature of these qubits can cause their degradation during the process of entanglement, hence compromising the accuracy and efficiency of the computer.

Therefore, upscaling the production of such computers necessitates stabilizing the qubits. Once stabilized, these quantum computers can easily outpace almost all existing supercomputers. If China manages to do so, it will be a huge technological advantage for the country.