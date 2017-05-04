iPhone 8 Hype Causes iPhone 7 Sales To Drop; Two New Wireless Technology About To Come

The iPhone 8’s hype is causing the iPhone 7 sales to drop.

(Photo : EverythingApplePro/YouTube screenshot)

The year 2017 marks the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone, which is why fans have high expectations for Apple's flagship phone. There are so much rumors and speculations spreading about the iPhone 8. The rumors are also causing potential iPhone 7 buyers to wait for this year's flagship phone. In short, the iPhone 8's hype is causing the iPhone 7 sales to drop.

The iPhone 8 is rumored to sport a wireless charging technology. But according to BGR, there is another new wireless technology that would be available for iPhone 8. Report claims that the phone might sport the Bluetooth 5.0 that will allow two independent audio streams.

With the Bluetooth 5.0 users can easily watch the same show or listen to the same song. But each user has complete control over its own volume and other options. The Bluetooth 5.0 also works over longer distances compared to the previous Bluetooth standards. Broadcom Corporation will be providing wireless chips for Apple's iPhone 8. The chips will also handle wireless charging.

Several fans are expecting for a September launch for the iPhone 8. But as per CNBC, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo speculated that it might be delayed until October or November 2017. The rumored cause of the delay is the iPhone 8's fingerprint technology and 3D recognition sensors.

Report claims that the iPhone 8's manufacturers are having a hard time integrating the fingerprint sensor under the glass. If ever Apple could not find a way to put the fingerprint sensor on the front of the device, the company will be forced to move it on the back of the iPhone 8, just like the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The iPhone 8 is expected to have a larger screen size with bezel-less design. Its function area is estimated to be 5.15 inches. As for now, Apple has not commented on any of the rumors and speculations spreading online. But fans hope that the iPhone 8 would be very impressive compared to the previous models.