Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News & Update: Bearing The ‘Note’ Brand A Bad Idea; Dual-Lens Camera, Other Features Revealed!

Edward
First Posted: May 04, 2017 05:32 AM EDT
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 8 around August or September 2017.
(Photo : Concept Creator/YouTube screenshot)

It seems like the South Korean tech giant is not done launching its flagship products for this year. Recent reports claim that Samsung might be launching the controversial Galaxy Note 7 successor soon. The fire-prone phone dragged the company's name down, but is it a right move for Samsung to release a Galaxy Note 8?

According to Trusted Reviews, Samsung might probably launch the Galaxy Note 8 around August or September 2017. The device is expected to have dual-lens camera just like the Apple's iPhone 7. Dual-lens cameras can zoom in and out objects up to double the distance without loss of image quality. This new feature is perfect for users who love taking pictures.

The Galaxy Note 7 made a lot of fans and Android users disappointed. Tech critics suggest that bearing the brand name "Galaxy Note" is a bad idea for the company. Critics are already expecting that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 would have low sales, just because people have not forgotten the issue of the previous model.

According to a Mashable report, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might also have an S Pen. The S Pen is a staple tool for Galaxy Note line device. The device would also have an amazing 6.4-inch infinity display screen. The Galaxy Note 8 might also come in four different colors: maple gold, orchid gray, arctic silver and midnight black.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8's three-speaker layout would also bring stunning sound quality. The recently launched Galaxy S8 is considered the best Android device at present. The company needs to add more impressive features for the Note 8 to compete with the Galaxy S8's sales.

Fans do not need to worry for Galaxy Note 8's future issues. DJ Koh, Samsung's mobile chief, assured that the company will be launching a safer, better and innovative Galaxy Note 8 this year. Previous rumors and speculations say that Samsung would kill the Galaxy Note brand name, but it seems that the rumors were not true at all.

