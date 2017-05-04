Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface Microsoft iPhone 8 Google Pixel

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Humpbacks Try To Fight Off Killer Whales In Mass Feeding Frenzy In California

Brooke James
First Posted: May 04, 2017 06:10 AM EDT
Orcas: Killer Whales
Humpback whales interfere with orca hunting season in Monterey Bay, California.
(Photo : GoPro/YouTube screenshot)

Humpback whales are trying to stop the feeding frenzy that has been going on in Monterey Bay. A pod of killer whales have killed seven humpbacks in 12 days, in what is apparently an unprecedented string of attacks.

According to the San Francisco Gate, killer whales have been attacking gray whales, which have been migrating through the Monterey Bay from Mexico, on their way to Alaska. The back-to-back killings have drawn attention to the whale killings. However, the involvement of the humpbacks came largely unnoticed until now.

Marine biologist Nancy Black explained that humpback whales arrived at Monterey Bay earlier than usual this year. In fact, there are already about 60 to 70 whales in the area. Unfortunately, for the humpbacks, their early arrival meant that they are in the middle of the killer whales' hunting season. Unlike other animals that leave orcas to their own, these massive creatures tend to interfere for some reason, in what Black suggested is their way to protect the prey.

In recent weeks, the humpbacks have charged over the killing sites in an attempt to deter the killer whales from hunting or feeding. This comes with their long history of interfering with orcas' hunting habits, although researchers are not sure why they seem to do so. The humpbacks have not been successful in preventing a killer whale attack so far in the past few weeks.

According to Monterey Herald, Black said that killer whales only usually come in and out of an area for their feeding, but it is not supposed to be an everyday occurrence. However, these days, it seemed that they started hanging around and waiting for more whales to pass through.

No matter the reason for the feeding frenzy, the heightened activity became an amazing whale watching event for those in Monterey Bay. Black shared that such massive feeding has not happened in 30 years. However, she added, "Just to witness that out in nature when you usually see that kind of thing on television is really spectacular."

TagsKiller Whales, Orca, hunting season, gray whales, Humpback Whales

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Baby Humpback Whales ‘Whisper’ To Moms For Survival

Whale And Boat Collisions: More Common Than Thought

Satellites Are Used To Keep Track Of The Population Of Whales From Space

Why Menopause Occurs In Humans And Killer Whales?

SeaWorld's Orca Tilikum Has Died

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Halley's Comet

Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower To Grace Skies This Weekend
Tap Water Might Be Better Than Bottled Water

Is Bottled Water Really Safe To Drink Than Tap Water? Experts Reveal
Genetic Basis Of Tea Tree Plants’ Flavors Revealed

Genetic Basis Of Tea Tree Plants’ Flavors And Benefits Revealed; First Ever Draft Of Whole Genome Sequencing Of Tea Tree Plant Published
The Red Rose Of Saturn

Cassini Re-Establishes Contact After 'Diving' Between Saturn And Its Rings

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Could Be The Reason Behind Drop In Microsoft’s Surface Revenue, Analysts Claim
  2. Earth’s Carbon Dioxide Level Breaks Dangerous Records In Human History
  3. Microsoft’s New Surface Laptop Is A Serious Contender In PC Industry; Surface Arc Mouse Launched Alongside
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News & Update: Bearing The ‘Note’ Brand A Bad Idea; Dual-Lens Camera, Other Features Revealed!
  2. Apple iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Handset To Get A More Powerful Battery Than Samsung Galaxy S8
  3. The Math And Physics Of Time Travel Theory Elucidated; Scientists Validate The Possibility Of Time Machine Invention
  4. AMD Radeon RX Vega Packaging Leaked Online; Release Date Still A Mystery
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Cancer Diagnosis And Treatment With A Single Nanoparticle

Cancer Diagnosis And Treatment With A Single Nanoparticle; The Nanoparticle Can Also Inhibit Cancer Drug Resistance Development
NASA Captures Image Of 'Silver' Ocean Waters Near Indonesia

NASA Spots A Mysterious Dark Streak Across Arabian Sea
X-ray 'Tsunami' Found In Perseus Galaxy Cluster

A Gigantic Wave Of Hot Gas Swirling Near Perseus Galaxy Detected
Baby Elephant Joins Herd At Wild Animal Park

Elephant Attacks Newborn Calf In Disturbing Footage [Watch]
Real Time Analytics