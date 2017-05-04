Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface Microsoft iPhone 8 Google Pixel

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Apple iPad Pro 2 To Enter Mass Production In Q2 2017, Reports Claim

Meg K.
First Posted: May 04, 2017 05:40 AM EDT
Apple iPad Pro 2 To Enter Mass Production In Q2 2017
Apple is expected to unveil iPad Pro 2 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) June 2017 event.
(Photo : EverythingTechPro/YouTube screenshot)

Apple is expected to roll out two iPad Pro 2 variants this year including one with a 12.9-inch display and the other with a smaller 10.5-inch display. Although the Cupertino-based tech giant has not revealed anything about the highly anticipated device, numerous rumors surrounding Apple iPad Pro 2's possible specs, release date and pricing details come up every day.

According to Expert Reviews, there are high chances that the iPhone maker will unveil the eagerly awaited iPad Pro 2017, possibly dubbed as Apple iPad Pro 2, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that will take place in June 2017. Considering the fact that the tech giant would not want to divert the attention off its 10th anniversary special iPhone in its September event, it would indeed be a wise decision to announce the next-gen iPad Pro during the WWDC 2017 June event.

According to DigiTimes, sources from the related upstream supply chain have reported that the two iPad Pro 2 variants will enter mass production in the second quarter of the year. As per the report, the tablets may not get released until the second half of 2017.

Talking about Apple iPad Pro 2's specs, the upcoming devices are expected to feature an A10X processor for a faster performance, 3D Touch display, new Apple Pencil 2, Intel Kaby Lake Processor, a 12-megapixel iSight camera and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It remains unclear at this point of time if the upcoming iPads will run iOS 10 or iOS 11.

Recent reports suggest that Apple might also roll out a third iPad Pro variant that would possibly be the iPad Pro Mini. The device will not be an upgrade to the iPad Mini 4. The 9.7-inch mini iPad is rumored to come equipped with some exclusive Pro features including an Apple Pencil and additional Smart Keyboard.

Apple is yet to officially announce iPad Pro 2. So, readers are advised to take Apple iPad Pro 2's specs and release date information with a hefty pinch of salt.

TagsApple iPad Pro 2, Apple iPad Pro 2 Specs, Apple iPad Pro 2 Release Update, Apple iPad Pro 2 Release Date, Apple Ipad Pro Mini, Worldwide Developers Conference

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Apple iPad Pro Mini’s Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Device Tipped To ...

Apple iPad Pro 2 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Device Likely To Be ...

Next Generation Apple iPad Pro 2 [VIDEO]: Release Date Set In March 2017! Check ...

Apple Ipad Pro Mini 2017 Preview: Release Date Next Week? Price And Specs ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Halley's Comet

Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower To Grace Skies This Weekend
Tap Water Might Be Better Than Bottled Water

Is Bottled Water Really Safe To Drink Than Tap Water? Experts Reveal
Genetic Basis Of Tea Tree Plants’ Flavors Revealed

Genetic Basis Of Tea Tree Plants’ Flavors And Benefits Revealed; First Ever Draft Of Whole Genome Sequencing Of Tea Tree Plant Published
The Red Rose Of Saturn

Cassini Re-Establishes Contact After 'Diving' Between Saturn And Its Rings

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Could Be The Reason Behind Drop In Microsoft’s Surface Revenue, Analysts Claim
  2. Earth’s Carbon Dioxide Level Breaks Dangerous Records In Human History
  3. Microsoft’s New Surface Laptop Is A Serious Contender In PC Industry; Surface Arc Mouse Launched Alongside
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News & Update: Bearing The ‘Note’ Brand A Bad Idea; Dual-Lens Camera, Other Features Revealed!
  2. Apple iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Handset To Get A More Powerful Battery Than Samsung Galaxy S8
  3. The Math And Physics Of Time Travel Theory Elucidated; Scientists Validate The Possibility Of Time Machine Invention
  4. AMD Radeon RX Vega Packaging Leaked Online; Release Date Still A Mystery
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Cancer Diagnosis And Treatment With A Single Nanoparticle

Cancer Diagnosis And Treatment With A Single Nanoparticle; The Nanoparticle Can Also Inhibit Cancer Drug Resistance Development
NASA Captures Image Of 'Silver' Ocean Waters Near Indonesia

NASA Spots A Mysterious Dark Streak Across Arabian Sea
X-ray 'Tsunami' Found In Perseus Galaxy Cluster

A Gigantic Wave Of Hot Gas Swirling Near Perseus Galaxy Detected
Baby Elephant Joins Herd At Wild Animal Park

Elephant Attacks Newborn Calf In Disturbing Footage [Watch]
Real Time Analytics