Apple iPad Pro 2 To Enter Mass Production In Q2 2017, Reports Claim

Apple is expected to unveil iPad Pro 2 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) June 2017 event.

Apple is expected to roll out two iPad Pro 2 variants this year including one with a 12.9-inch display and the other with a smaller 10.5-inch display. Although the Cupertino-based tech giant has not revealed anything about the highly anticipated device, numerous rumors surrounding Apple iPad Pro 2's possible specs, release date and pricing details come up every day.

According to Expert Reviews, there are high chances that the iPhone maker will unveil the eagerly awaited iPad Pro 2017, possibly dubbed as Apple iPad Pro 2, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that will take place in June 2017. Considering the fact that the tech giant would not want to divert the attention off its 10th anniversary special iPhone in its September event, it would indeed be a wise decision to announce the next-gen iPad Pro during the WWDC 2017 June event.

According to DigiTimes, sources from the related upstream supply chain have reported that the two iPad Pro 2 variants will enter mass production in the second quarter of the year. As per the report, the tablets may not get released until the second half of 2017.

Talking about Apple iPad Pro 2's specs, the upcoming devices are expected to feature an A10X processor for a faster performance, 3D Touch display, new Apple Pencil 2, Intel Kaby Lake Processor, a 12-megapixel iSight camera and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It remains unclear at this point of time if the upcoming iPads will run iOS 10 or iOS 11.

Recent reports suggest that Apple might also roll out a third iPad Pro variant that would possibly be the iPad Pro Mini. The device will not be an upgrade to the iPad Mini 4. The 9.7-inch mini iPad is rumored to come equipped with some exclusive Pro features including an Apple Pencil and additional Smart Keyboard.

Apple is yet to officially announce iPad Pro 2. So, readers are advised to take Apple iPad Pro 2's specs and release date information with a hefty pinch of salt.