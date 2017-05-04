Unraveling The Spectacular New Images Of Millions Of Stars

The Small Magellanic Cloud consists of hundred millions of stars located near the Milky Way.

(Photo : European Southern Observatory (ESO)/YouTube screenshot)

Astronomers have captured a spectacular and fascinating image of millions of stars known as the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) using the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope (VISTA) at the European Southern Observatory's Paranal Observatory in Chile. They were able to see the infrared light of young stars shaping inside the clouds and uncovering the secrets of their birth.

The Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) is also referred to as Nebucula Minor. It is a dwarf galaxy classified as the irregular galaxy that is located near the Milky Way. SMC has a diameter of about 7,000 light-years and comprises of hundred millions stars. It has a total mass of about 7 billion times the mass of the Sun. SMC could be seen with the naked eye despite its far distance.

The observation is part of the VISTA survey of the Magellanic Clouds (VMC) project. It was led by Stefano Rubele of the University of Padova in Italy and other astronomers. The project has released a "gigapixel" zoomable image of the Small Magellanic Cloud, according to Space.com.

The researchers stated that the result of this record-breaking image is the largest infrared image ever taken of the Small Magellanic Cloud. This consists of the whole frame filled with millions of stars.

In the image, it showed the high-definition view of millions of stars, which most of them have never been seen before. They also spotted thousands of distant galaxies hidden behind the SMC and other few star clusters. These include the 47 Tucanae that could be seen littering the view.

The detailed image could provide insights about star formation and could lead to the development of a 3D view of their structures, according to the researchers. ESO officials said that this early result from the survey could be just a taster of the new discoveries that are still to come, as the survey continues to provide insights in the maps of the Magellanic Clouds.