Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface Microsoft iPhone 8 Google Pixel

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Unraveling The Spectacular New Images Of Millions Of Stars

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 04, 2017 05:20 AM EDT
A Close-Up Look At VISTA's View Of The Small Magellanic Cloud
The Small Magellanic Cloud consists of hundred millions of stars located near the Milky Way.
(Photo : European Southern Observatory (ESO)/YouTube screenshot)

Astronomers have captured a spectacular and fascinating image of millions of stars known as the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) using the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope (VISTA) at the European Southern Observatory's Paranal Observatory in Chile. They were able to see the infrared light of young stars shaping inside the clouds and uncovering the secrets of their birth.

The Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) is also referred to as Nebucula Minor. It is a dwarf galaxy classified as the irregular galaxy that is located near the Milky Way. SMC has a diameter of about 7,000 light-years and comprises of hundred millions stars. It has a total mass of about 7 billion times the mass of the Sun. SMC could be seen with the naked eye despite its far distance.

The observation is part of the VISTA survey of the Magellanic Clouds (VMC) project. It was led by Stefano Rubele of the University of Padova in Italy and other astronomers. The project has released a "gigapixel" zoomable image of the Small Magellanic Cloud, according to Space.com.

The researchers stated that the result of this record-breaking image is the largest infrared image ever taken of the Small Magellanic Cloud. This consists of the whole frame filled with millions of stars.

In the image, it showed the high-definition view of millions of stars, which most of them have never been seen before. They also spotted thousands of distant galaxies hidden behind the SMC and other few star clusters. These include the 47 Tucanae that could be seen littering the view.

The detailed image could provide insights about star formation and could lead to the development of a 3D view of their structures, according to the researchers. ESO officials said that this early result from the survey could be just a taster of the new discoveries that are still to come, as the survey continues to provide insights in the maps of the Magellanic Clouds.

TagsESO, VISTA, Small Magellanic Cloud, SMC

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Ancient Stardust Sheds Light On First Stars In Universe

The Striking New Images Of The Formation Of Three Young Planetary Systems

Unraveling The Majestic 'Pillars Of Destruction' In The Carina Nebula And The ...

'Tidy' Dwarf Galaxy Captured in Stunning Detail with ESO's VLT

Metal-Poor Star Reveals Evidence Of First Stars In Early Universe

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Halley's Comet

Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower To Grace Skies This Weekend
Tap Water Might Be Better Than Bottled Water

Is Bottled Water Really Safe To Drink Than Tap Water? Experts Reveal
Genetic Basis Of Tea Tree Plants’ Flavors Revealed

Genetic Basis Of Tea Tree Plants’ Flavors And Benefits Revealed; First Ever Draft Of Whole Genome Sequencing Of Tea Tree Plant Published
The Red Rose Of Saturn

Cassini Re-Establishes Contact After 'Diving' Between Saturn And Its Rings

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Could Be The Reason Behind Drop In Microsoft’s Surface Revenue, Analysts Claim
  2. Earth’s Carbon Dioxide Level Breaks Dangerous Records In Human History
  3. Microsoft’s New Surface Laptop Is A Serious Contender In PC Industry; Surface Arc Mouse Launched Alongside
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News & Update: Bearing The ‘Note’ Brand A Bad Idea; Dual-Lens Camera, Other Features Revealed!
  2. Apple iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Handset To Get A More Powerful Battery Than Samsung Galaxy S8
  3. The Math And Physics Of Time Travel Theory Elucidated; Scientists Validate The Possibility Of Time Machine Invention
  4. AMD Radeon RX Vega Packaging Leaked Online; Release Date Still A Mystery
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Cancer Diagnosis And Treatment With A Single Nanoparticle

Cancer Diagnosis And Treatment With A Single Nanoparticle; The Nanoparticle Can Also Inhibit Cancer Drug Resistance Development
NASA Captures Image Of 'Silver' Ocean Waters Near Indonesia

NASA Spots A Mysterious Dark Streak Across Arabian Sea
X-ray 'Tsunami' Found In Perseus Galaxy Cluster

A Gigantic Wave Of Hot Gas Swirling Near Perseus Galaxy Detected
Baby Elephant Joins Herd At Wild Animal Park

Elephant Attacks Newborn Calf In Disturbing Footage [Watch]
Real Time Analytics