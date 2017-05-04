Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface Microsoft iPhone 8 Google Pixel

Google Pixel 2's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Code Commits Hint At Three Pixel 2 Variants This Year

Meg K.
First Posted: May 04, 2017 05:30 AM EDT
Google Pixel 2's Possible Specs, Release Date
Google is expected to release three Google Pixel 2 variants this year.
(Photo : TechConfigurations/YouTube screenshot)

Google's highly anticipated upcoming flagship smartphone, possibly dubbed as Google Pixel 2, is already making headlines despite it being officially announced. There are numerous reports speculating how the next Google smartphone might look like or what specs and features it will come packed with. Notably, the search giant has not revealed anything about Google Pixel 2's specs, release date or price details.

According to The Christian Post, there are high chances that Google might release three Google Pixel 2 variants this year. Notably, SlashGear recently uncovered code commits from the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) that suggests Pixel 2 is already in development.

As per the report, the upcoming Pixel 2 has been codenamed Walleye, Pixel 2 XL as Muskie and the third Pixel 2 XXL variant as Taimen. It is to be noted that the three codenames are in line with Google's tendency to code name their upcoming devices after fish. The current generation Pixel and Pixel XL were reportedly codenamed Sailfish and Marlin, respectively, when they were in the development stage.

In another set of Android Code Commit, David Zeuthen, a senior software engineer at Google, mentioned about a "real device" and also noted "Finally got around to manually testing this on a walleye device," Slash Gear reported. The upcoming handsets will reportedly be manufactured by HTC that has inked a two-year manufacturing deal with the tech giant to develop the Pixel phones.

Talking about possible Google Pixel 2's specs, all the three handsets are rumored to come powered by the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor. The Google Pixel 2 XXL or Taimen is expected to flaunt a larger display, possibly a 6.2-inch screen, as compared to the other two Pixel 2 variants.

No specific Google Pixel 2 release date has been announced yet. However, it is expected that Google might throw some light on the devices at its Google I/O developer conference that is scheduled to begin from May 17, Wednesday, at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

