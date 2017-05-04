Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface Microsoft iPhone 8 Google Pixel

Is Bottled Water Really Safe To Drink Than Tap Water? Experts Reveal

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 04, 2017 05:00 AM EDT
Many people believe that bottled water is safer to drink than tap water, yet some think that they are the same regarding health and nutritional quality. In some conditions, the publicly sourced tap could be safer because it is always tested.

Michael C. Bellas, the Beverage Marketing's chairman and CEO, said that bottled water effectively reshaped the beverage marketplace. It is reported that people spent about 300 times more on bottled water than from the tap. A bottled water has an average cost of US$1.22 per gallon (3.8 liters). This could escalate as most sales are for single bottles.

On the other hand, research indicates that for most Americans, a bottled water is not better than the water from the tap. In a recent report, it suggests that almost half of all bottled water is coming from the tap, according to Science Alert.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) carries out tests for quality and contamination of water. It is reported that tap water is frequently tested than the bottled water. On the other hand, the quality of the tap water depends on where people live. The EPA issues an annual drinking water quality report or the Consumer Confidence Report, and by July 4, the details on where the water comes from and what is in it will be provided. To know the quality of the water, one can go to this link.

On the other hand, people living in rural areas get their drinking water from a private well, as pointed out by Yahoo. The thing is the EPA does not examine the water quality in these regions. The agency said that it is the responsibility of homeowners to maintain the safety of their water.

The study indicates that water from these wells is not safe to drink. About 13 percent of the private wells tested had at least one element such as arsenic or uranium that exceeded national guidelines.

To be safe and free from health hazards, people could check if their local tap water is clean. Think twice before buying bottled water, too, experts say. Look up the Consumer Confidence Report or contact the local representative for the quality of the tap water. 

Tagsbottled water, tap water, Environmental Protection Agency, private well, Consumer Confidence Report

