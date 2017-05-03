Microsoft Windows 10 S To Windows 10 Pro: Here’s How To Easily Switch

Microsoft has announced a new version of Windows 10 operating system dubbed as Windows 10 S.

Microsoft has reportedly announced a new version of Windows 10 operating system dubbed as Windows 10 S. Notably, Windows 10 S has been specially designed focusing on the education sector. The latest OS is essentially Microsoft's answer to Chrome OS. It is basically a lightweight edition of Windows 10 that will be limited to Windows Store.

"Everything that runs on Windows 10 S is downloaded from the Windows Store," Microsoft's Windows Chief Terry Myerson said, The Verge reported.

This means that desktop apps, in order to be compatible to run on the latest Windows 10 version, will need to be specially packaged and listed in the Windows Store. Microsoft claims that the OS is meant for use in schools and on devices that do not need full access to Window 10's features.

According to CNET, those users who purchase a device running Windows 10 S will need to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro for all desktop apps to run like normal. Windows 10 S users will be able to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro for $49. The $49 will be a one-time fee. However, it is to be noted that those who upgrade their devices to Windows 10 Pro will not be able to return to Windows 10 S.

Microsoft has also announced that it will allow Surface Laptop users to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro free of charge until the end of this year. This means that from next year, they too will be required to pay $49 upgrade fee to get the full potential of Windows 10.

Devices running the latest OS will start shipping at $189 this summer. All the devices will ship with a free Minecraft: Education Edition subscription. Windows 10 S will be offered free of cost for all the schools currently running Windows 10 Pro PCs. The Redmond-based software giant has also announced a Surface Laptop worth $999 that runs the latest Windows 10 S operating system.