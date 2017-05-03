AMD Radeon RX Vega’s Q2 2017 Release Confirmed By AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su

AMD’s CEO Dr. Lisa Su has finally confirmed that Vega is on track for its Q2 2017 launch.

Gamers are eagerly waiting for the release of AMD's highly anticipated Radeon RX Vega GPU that is likely to revolutionize the whole gaming experience. Good news is that AMD's CEO Dr. Lisa Su has finally confirmed that Vega is on track for its Q2 2017 launch.

According to WCCFTech, the revelation was made during the company's Q1 2017 earnings call on Monday. The high-end graphic card will be announced before the end of June. As per the report, AMD's "Vega" GPU architecture has been designed to address the visually intensive next-generation workloads. The high-end Vega GPU will come equipped with key architecture advancements including a differentiated memory subsystem, new compute engine, next-generation geometry pipeline and a new pixel engine.

Among other specs, AMD Vega is expected to feature 4nm GFX9 GPU, 4096 stream processors, 64 NCUs, 2048-bit memory bus, 16GB HBM2, PCIe Gen 3 x 16, 512 GB/s bandwidth and 225W TPD, Tech Times reported. The GPU will reportedly come with Draw Stream Binning Rasterizer and Primitive Shader features that will work simultaneously to determine the pixels that will not be seen in a frame.

AMD Radeon RX Vega cards will reportedly be rolled out in the 8GB and 4GB HBM2 configurations. The HBM2 stacks in the AMD Radeon RX Vega will offer double the bandwidth with 8GB maximum capacity as compared to AMD's HBM technology. Recently, a picture of Radeon RX Vega packaging was spotted in a special edition, with "Quake Champions." "Quake Champions" is id Software's new first-person shooter game built for the PC.

Scott Herkelman, AMD's VP and General Manager of Gaming, has already announced that the RX Vega graphics card will be used in notebooks in one form or another. Talking about AMD Radeon RX Vega's release date, the graphics card is expected to get unveiled during the Computex Convention 2017 event that is scheduled to take place on May 30.