Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Cassini Spacecraft Saturn Microsoft Surface

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Microsoft Surface Laptop Unveiled, Considered As The Lightest, Thinnest Laptop; Impressive Design, Specs Beat MacBooks And ChromeBooks?

Edward
First Posted: May 03, 2017 05:17 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface Laptop
Microsoft finally revealed its latest Surface Laptop. Its impressive design and specs beat the MacBooks and ChromeBooks.
(Photo : Microsoft Surface/YouTube screenshot)

Microsoft unveiled its latest Surface Laptop at the recently held New York event. Microsoft is hoping to rival the companies like Google and Apple with the new Surface Laptop. The device has a classy design with impressive specs. It is also a student-friendly device, perfect for educational purposes.

According to a Bloomberg report, the new Microsoft Surface Laptop could shake up the market with its $999 price. The device boots up in seconds. The Microsoft Surface Laptop battery life can also last for 14 hours, better than the MacBook Air of Apple. The device weighs at 2.76 pounds, which is about a quarter-pound less than the MacBook Air.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop also sports a 13.5-inch touch screen display. It is considered as one of the thinnest and lightest laptops at present. Because the company is targeting the education market with its new device, Microsoft purposely designed the device to be thin and light so that students and teachers can easily place it in their bags or backpacks.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop runs on the new operating system called Windows 10 S. The device is primarily meant for students who want to experience a premium laptop. As per CNET, the device comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. The Surface Laptop also comes in four different colors: silver, gold, burgundy and gray.

The Surface Laptop is Microsoft's first pure laptop. Users also have several options to navigate the device. Users can use Microsoft's voice assistant Cortana or simply use a Surface pen on its touch screen display. The device also has a cool mouse that can be bought separately for $79.99. The Arc mouse is bendable, so users can easily put it in their pockets.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop will only be able to run Microsoft's applications from Windows store. But users can easily upgrade their operating system into the full-fledged Windows Pro for just $49. The Windows 10 Pro will allow users to download software and applications that are not curated and secured by Microsoft.

TagsMicrosoft Surface Laptop, Microsoft Surface, Microsoft, Microsoft Surface Laptop News, Arc mouse, MacBook Air, Chromebook

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Company Halts Production Of Windows Phone...

Microsoft Surface CloudBook News & Update: Device Could Rival ChromeBooks And ...

Apple MacBook Air 2017: Has Apple Already Canceled MacBook Air Laptop Line?

Microsoft Blocks Some Users For Downloading Windows 10 Creator Update Due To A ...

Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Harvesting The Moon

NASA Selects ‘ShadowCam’ Instrument To Help Explore Moon's Surface For Future Harvesting
The Red Rose Of Saturn

Cassini Re-Establishes Contact After 'Diving' Between Saturn And Its Rings
Centaur 10199 Chariklo

New Simulations Of Chariklo's Double Rings Provide New Insights Of Their Sizes And Density
Genetic Basis Of Tea Tree Plants’ Flavors Revealed

Genetic Basis Of Tea Tree Plants’ Flavors And Benefits Revealed; First Ever Draft Of Whole Genome Sequencing Of Tea Tree Plant Published

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Could Be The Reason Behind Drop In Microsoft’s Surface Revenue, Analysts Claim
  2. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Company Halts Production Of Windows Phone; New Design Shows Fusion Camera That Creates Hololens, 3D-Models
  3. AMD Radeon RX Vega Packaging Leaked Online; Release Date Still A Mystery
  1. Earth’s Carbon Dioxide Level Breaks Dangerous Records In Human History
  2. Two Pints Beer Better Than Paracetamol, New Study Says
  3. Microsoft Surface Laptop Unveiled, Considered As The Lightest, Thinnest Laptop; Impressive Design, Specs Beat MacBooks And ChromeBooks?
  4. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Dragonfly

Female Dragonflies Avoid Sex, According To Science
Baby Elephant Joins Herd At Wild Animal Park

Elephant Attacks Newborn Calf In Disturbing Footage [Watch]
Sunscreens Can Cause Vitamin D Deficiency

Sunscreens Can Cause Vitamin D Deficiency, Study Suggests
Michelle Obama And Mexican First Lady Visit Elementary School In Maryland

Trump Administration To Loosen Obama School Lunch Mandate
Real Time Analytics