Microsoft Surface Laptop Unveiled, Considered As The Lightest, Thinnest Laptop; Impressive Design, Specs Beat MacBooks And ChromeBooks?

Microsoft finally revealed its latest Surface Laptop. Its impressive design and specs beat the MacBooks and ChromeBooks.

(Photo : Microsoft Surface/YouTube screenshot)

Microsoft unveiled its latest Surface Laptop at the recently held New York event. Microsoft is hoping to rival the companies like Google and Apple with the new Surface Laptop. The device has a classy design with impressive specs. It is also a student-friendly device, perfect for educational purposes.

According to a Bloomberg report, the new Microsoft Surface Laptop could shake up the market with its $999 price. The device boots up in seconds. The Microsoft Surface Laptop battery life can also last for 14 hours, better than the MacBook Air of Apple. The device weighs at 2.76 pounds, which is about a quarter-pound less than the MacBook Air.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop also sports a 13.5-inch touch screen display. It is considered as one of the thinnest and lightest laptops at present. Because the company is targeting the education market with its new device, Microsoft purposely designed the device to be thin and light so that students and teachers can easily place it in their bags or backpacks.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop runs on the new operating system called Windows 10 S. The device is primarily meant for students who want to experience a premium laptop. As per CNET, the device comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. The Surface Laptop also comes in four different colors: silver, gold, burgundy and gray.

The Surface Laptop is Microsoft's first pure laptop. Users also have several options to navigate the device. Users can use Microsoft's voice assistant Cortana or simply use a Surface pen on its touch screen display. The device also has a cool mouse that can be bought separately for $79.99. The Arc mouse is bendable, so users can easily put it in their pockets.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop will only be able to run Microsoft's applications from Windows store. But users can easily upgrade their operating system into the full-fledged Windows Pro for just $49. The Windows 10 Pro will allow users to download software and applications that are not curated and secured by Microsoft.