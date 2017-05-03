Frequently Used Applications Like eBay, Amazon, Google Maps Removed Support For Apple Watch

Over the past few months, several major applications like Amazon, eBay and Google Maps have quietly dropped their support for the wearable device Apple Watch.

(Photo : CNET/YouTube screenshot)

Over the past few months, several major companies have quietly dropped their support for the wearable device Apple Watch. There is no doubt that the Apple Watch is an impressive device, especially with its fitness tracking and health-oriented capabilities. But users would surely be disappointed if some of their frequently used applications will become unusable.

According to CNET, some of the famous applications like eBay, Amazon, Target and Google Maps have dumped their Apple Watch support. It is still not clear when the applications were removed, but the frequently used Google Maps has already been gone for weeks.

The application Google Maps is a web mapping service developed by Google. It also offers satellite imagery, street maps, real-time traffic conditions and route planning for traveling. Google Maps is a big loss for the Apple Watch.

The applications like Amazon, Google Maps and eBay were all early supporters of the Apple Watch. The said applications were already there within the few months of the Apple Watch's April 2015 debut. As per Macworld, the application TripAdvisor may also be back on the Apple Watch soon. But there is no confirmed date yet.

Apple has its own version of Maps, but some users prefer using the Google Maps. The company should bring back the Amazon, Google Maps and eBay support before launching the third series of Apple Watch to avoid disappointments from avid fans and users.

On the other hand, the Cupertino-based company is expected to ship the Apple Watch 3 in late 2017 worldwide. Apple will be aided by Compal Electronics and Quanta to ship 10 million devices this year including the Apple Watch 3.

Recent reports claim that the company might use a micro-LED screen for the Apple Watch 3. Its display is said to remain 1.65 inches with a resolution of 390 × 312 pixels. Fans are hoping that the speculated LTE support will be finally available on the Apple Watch 3.