Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Cassini Spacecraft Saturn Microsoft Surface

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

NASA Budget 2017 News: NASA Will Receive $628M More Than The Original Request Made By Obama Administration

Trisha Jones
First Posted: May 03, 2017 05:10 AM EDT
NASA Budget 2017: NASA Will Receive $628M More
The omnibus spending bill prioritized funding of space exploration and planetary science studies.
(Photo : DNews/YouTube screenshot)

The recently released 2017 omnibus spending bill will provide NASA with $19.65 billion for all its space exploration programs. The approved amount is $628 million more than what the Obama administration has proposed in the final budget request in February 2016.

According to the final approved bill, NASA space exploration programs will get $4.32 billion, including the $2.15 billion allotted for the Space Launch System program and $1.35 billion for the Orion project. Also, the allotted expenditure for science programs was increased from the previous $5.6 billion to $5.76 billion.

A similar trend was observed in the planetary science expenditure budget that escalated from the previous year's $1.63 billion to $1.85 billion. The allotted expenditure includes the $408 million allotted for the 2020 Mars rover mission and $275 million for the Europa missions (the Europa Clipper flyby spacecraft and the lander missions), Space.com reported.

The International Space Station and other programs run under NASA space operation projects received $4.95 billion, while the Earth Science program run by NASA was allotted only $1.92 billion as opposed to the $2.03 billion proposed by the Obama administration. Similarly, the space technology program received only $686.5 million, which is much less than the proposed $826.7 million. Both programs got less than what was proposed, but they did get exactly the amount they received last year under the Obama administration.

According to E&E News, the Congress hopes to clear the biggest (1,665 pages to be exact) and probably the most important bill of the year, by the end of this week. As opposed to previous speculations and President Trump's propositions, lawmakers rejected the proposed budget cuts for the Environment Protection Agency (EPA).

Michael Brune, executive director of Sierra Club, commented that the March for Science campaign seems to have made an impact on the final decision of the lawmakers. Furthermore, the bill also sanctioned funds for some of the NASA space exploration and Earth Science programs that are most likely to be canceled according to President Trump's 2018 budget blueprints. Such programs include Restore-L satellite servicing project and Pre-Aerosol, Clouds and Ocean Ecosystem (PACE) mission.

TagsNASA, omnibus spending bill, Earth Science, space operations, international space station

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA's Cassini Spacecraft Survives Saturn’s Ring-Dive, Sends Back Spectacular ...

NASA’s Dawn Spacecraft Faces Glitches Ahead Of Mission At Dwarf Planet Ceres

'Dragonfly' Will Explore The World Of Saturn's Moon Titan

NASA Can Identify The Unknown Microorganisms On The ISS Using Two Space ...

NASA Discovers ‘Iceball’ Planet Through Microlensing

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Harvesting The Moon

NASA Selects ‘ShadowCam’ Instrument To Help Explore Moon's Surface For Future Harvesting
The Red Rose Of Saturn

Cassini Re-Establishes Contact After 'Diving' Between Saturn And Its Rings
Centaur 10199 Chariklo

New Simulations Of Chariklo's Double Rings Provide New Insights Of Their Sizes And Density
Genetic Basis Of Tea Tree Plants’ Flavors Revealed

Genetic Basis Of Tea Tree Plants’ Flavors And Benefits Revealed; First Ever Draft Of Whole Genome Sequencing Of Tea Tree Plant Published

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Could Be The Reason Behind Drop In Microsoft’s Surface Revenue, Analysts Claim
  2. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Company Halts Production Of Windows Phone; New Design Shows Fusion Camera That Creates Hololens, 3D-Models
  3. AMD Radeon RX Vega Packaging Leaked Online; Release Date Still A Mystery
  1. Earth’s Carbon Dioxide Level Breaks Dangerous Records In Human History
  2. Two Pints Beer Better Than Paracetamol, New Study Says
  3. Microsoft Surface Laptop Unveiled, Considered As The Lightest, Thinnest Laptop; Impressive Design, Specs Beat MacBooks And ChromeBooks?
  4. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Dragonfly

Female Dragonflies Avoid Sex, According To Science
Baby Elephant Joins Herd At Wild Animal Park

Elephant Attacks Newborn Calf In Disturbing Footage [Watch]
Sunscreens Can Cause Vitamin D Deficiency

Sunscreens Can Cause Vitamin D Deficiency, Study Suggests
Michelle Obama And Mexican First Lady Visit Elementary School In Maryland

Trump Administration To Loosen Obama School Lunch Mandate
Real Time Analytics