iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Apple Has High Expectations On The Smartphone; iPhone Accessory That Allows Wireless Charging Listed On Amazon

Apple has high sales expectations for the upcoming iPhone 8.

(Photo : iUpdateOS/YouTube screenshot)

Apple device users and fans are very excited for this year's flagship phone, the iPhone 8. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone, which is why fans have high expectations for the iPhone 8. Recent reports claim that the upcoming phone could have a major design overhaul.

According to a data gathered by ZDNet, there is a huge chance that the iPhone 8 would have massive upgrade wave. But recent reports claim that Apple is having a hard time in moving the Touch ID sensor of the iPhone 8. The company is planning to make a larger screen and an edge-to-edge display for the phone. This design would need larger space, and it would need to relocate the Touch ID sensor, maybe on the back.

According to a BGR report, the iPhone 8 could also sport a wireless charging feature. On the other hand, iPhone users should not get jealous because the previous models of iPhone can also charge wirelessly. Users can buy the Nillkin Magic Case on Amazon for $19.99 and experience wireless charging.

Nillkin Magic Case is compatible with iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6/6s and iPhone 6/6s Plus. The Nillkin Magic Case has built-in magnets that also make it compatible with a magnetic holder. Although Apple still does not support wireless charging for other iPhone models, the Nillkin Magic Case can make wireless charging available to almost any iPhone.

However, the wireless charging feature for the iPhone 8 has not been confirmed yet. Some rumors claim that the iPhone 8 could also feature 3D recognition sensors. The iPhone 8 might also have smaller bezels all the way around its new OLED screen display.

The iPhone 8 has very high sales expectations from Apple. Its manufacturers should start its production right away to avoid any delays. The iPhone 8 manufacturers will build over 50 million chipsets during the second half of 2017.