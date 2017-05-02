Cassini Re-Establishes Contact After 'Diving' Between Saturn And Its Rings

The spinning vortex of Saturn's north polar storm is seen from NASA's Cassini spacecraft.

(Photo : NASA/Getty Images)

NASA's Cassini spacecraft recently re-established contact with project managers here on Earth after "diving" between Saturn and its rings. This is particularly interesting because scientists have remotely oriented the antenna away from Earth to protect it from potential damage.

After nearly 22 hours of no contact, Cassini was able to re-establish communication lines shortly before 3 a.m. ET, just after crossing through the gap between the planet and its rings. NASA released in a statement that it was "delighted to report" that the spacecraft was able to get through the gap as planned. It also came out of the other side in what the space agency considers to be in an "excellent shape."

PerfScience noted that no space probe has ever been so close to Saturn before. Until this contact, scientists only relied on predictions based on their experience with the other rings of the planet. Yet, Cassini's last mission is a long time coming. The spacecraft was launched nearly 20 years ago, in 1997. Seven years later, it started orbiting Saturn in a lengthy mission that is slated to end just a month before it hits its 20-year mark.

NPR reported that NASA's Cassini came within 1,900 miles from Saturn's cloud tops and 200 miles from the innermost edge of its rings. Scientists believe the ring particles at the edge of the gap are no bigger than smoke particles, which means that the final mission will have no threats to the spacecraft.

In the coming months, Cassini is expected to perform the last of its maneuvers. Forbes noted that it will dive between the rings of the gaseous planet 21 more times -- once a week until its final descent on Sep. 15. After that, it is expected to crash into Saturn's atmosphere. During the final stretch, Cassini is expected to take the most detailed pictures of Saturn and perform maneuvers that have never been attempted by scientists before.