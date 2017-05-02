Marijuana Legalization Gathers Support At Record High

Fast Eddy Aki'a of Hawaii smokes a joint as thousands gathered to celebrate the state's medicinal marijuana laws and collectively light up at 4:20 p.m. in Civic Center Park April 20, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. Colorado goes to the polls Nov. 6 to vote on a controversial ballot initiative that would permit possession of up to an ounce of marijuana for those 21 and older.

(Photo : Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

The call for legalization of marijuana is at its all-time high. Current polls suggest that 61 percent of Americans think it is okay to legalize the use of marijuana. On the other hand, 88 percent thinks it is okay to use the drug for medical purposes.

In a report by CBS News, it was shown that 71 percent oppose the federal government's efforts to stop selling marijuana in states that have legalized it. About 65 percent also think that marijuana is actually less dangerous compared to other drugs.

In the same breadth regarding drug abuse, 69 percent believe that abusing marijuana should be treated as addiction and a mental health problem, not a criminal offense. On the other end of the spectrum, 23 percent think legalizing marijuana could lead to the increase of violent crime.

Based on the CBS polls, belief of pot being made legal has reached new heights. Around 61 percent of Americans so far believe it is okay to use pot. This is a five-point increase from a poll made only a year ago. Out of those polled, it was found that people over the age of 65 are the most opposed to marijuana legalization, while those under 65 support it.

Despite the issue, many states have legalized the use of marijuana in some form. Today, most Americans believe that the federal government should not try to stop its sale in the approving states. Even the majority of those who think marijuana should be illegal do not think the federal government should not be involved in the issue that should be dealt with by state.

According to Washington Examiner, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie recenlty stated that marijuana legalization is a move "beyond stupidity." He has often argued that marijuana is only the gateway for people to move on to harder drugs. He stated that if lawmakers should legalize marijuana, they might as well pursue the legalization of heroin. Presently, however, medical marijuana is legal in New Jersey.