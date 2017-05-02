Samsung Gear S3 Smartwatch Gets An Official $50 Price Cut In US

Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch gets an official $50 price cut in the U.S.

(Photo : JimsReviewRoom/YouTube screenshot)

Samsung has reportedly slashed off prices of its popular range of Gear S3 smartwatches including the Classic and Frontier (Bluetooth) models in the United States. The official $50 price cut has brought down the price of the smartwatch from $349.99 to $299.99.

According to GSMArena, the Bluetooth variants of both Classic and Frontier Gear S3 model are currently listed for $299.99 on the Samsung's official store, as well as on popular third-party retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon.

Last month, the tech giant introduced three new activity-focused Gear S3 watchfaces, namely Outdoor, Sports and Travel. The Samsung Gear S3 Outdoor watchface has been especially designed for people who love adventure. The watchface features an altimeter, a barometer, a date and weather indicator, as well as a sunrise/sunset display that arches over the screen. It is available in four color options.

The Samsung Sports watchface is designed for sports lovers, and it includes a speedometer, heart rate monitor, stopwatch, altimeter and quick access to My Journey app for mapping out runs and rides. It also has a built-in alert function that alerts users when they exceed their preset activity level. The Samsung Travel watchface shows dual-time indications of temperature and time of the original place and the destination. It also offers easy access to the exchange rate. My Journey indication shows the distance traveled and a detailed map of the user's current location.

In related news, Samsung has published a chart that shows the Gear S3 smartwatches' compatibility with Android, iOS and Samsung devices, Phone Arena reported. As per the chart, the Gear S3 Classic and Frontier smartwatches are fully compatible with Samsung Android smartphones. Notably, those who are using Android smartphones not made by Samsung will get limited compatibility on some features like messaging, email and calls.

As far as compatibility of Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches with iOS devices is concerned, there are issues with Samsung Pay, notifications, messaging and email.