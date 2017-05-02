Apple iMac 2017 Model Tipped To Get ECC RAM & Touch Bar

Apple iMac 2017 is expected to get server-grade hardware including ECC RAM and Touch Bar. (Image for representation only.)

(Photo : David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

Apple fans are keeping their fingers crossed, eagerly waiting for the Cupertino-based tech giant to announce its slew of possible new devices including the 10th anniversary special iPhone edition, possibly dubbed as iPhone 8, the new range of Apple iPad Pro 2 devices as well as Apple iMac 2017. It is needless to mention that leaks and rumors about the devices' possible specs, release date and price details have already flooded the web.

According to Blasting News, Apple is planning to launch two new iMac 2017 models: the 21.5-inch iMac and the 27-inch iMac Pro. The iPhone maker's supply-chain sources based in Taiwan have reported that the production of two new iMac all-in-one (AIO) PCs will begin sometime this month. The next-gen iMac 2017 variants will reportedly get released in the second half of the year to catch up with the holiday season.

According to Tech2, Apple will equip the upcoming iMac model with server-grade hardware. The device is expected to feature ECC RAM (Error Correcting Code). Notably, ECC RAM is designed to protect data memory from electrical interference, radioactive decay as well as cosmic rays. Among other specs, the iMac Pro 2017 variant is rumored to get Intel server chip Xeon E3-1285 v6, 64GB ECC RAM, up to 2TB NVMe SSD and a latest discrete graphics card.

Aside from the internal components, the upcoming iMacs are expected to feature a lot of exterior improvements. The incorporation of Touch Bar could be one of them. The devices are likely to get Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C ports wireless keyboards equipped with Touch Bar and Touch ID functionality. Both the Apple iMac 2017 variants will be manufactured by Taiwan-based Quanta Computer.

It is advised that readers should take the information with caution as nothing yet about Apple iMac 2017's specs, release date or price has been officially revealed by the makers.