Iridium Satellite Constellation Status: The Legacy And The Next-Generation Constellations

The coming year will see the launching of the Iridium next-generation satellite constellation and the decommissioning of the legacy constellation.

(Photo : tmk8118's channel/YouTube screenshot)

Iridium and SpaceX have collaborated to launch the next-generation constellation of mobile satellite system. The first fleet comprising 10 Iridium Next satellites have already been launched last January. Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium mobile satellite services provider, revealed that eight of these launched satellites are already functional, while the remaining two will soon enter the adjacent orbital plane, where they will stay for at least 10 months.

According to Executive Biz, SpaceX has already confirmed its availability to launch the second batch of Iridium Next satellites on June 29 this year from the Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. It is also speculated that apart from the launch expected in June, Iridium will also send three more fleets of mobile communications satellite this year, most probably in August, October and the final one in December.

SpaceX officials have also promised Iridium a 60-day turnaround period after each launch. Desch expressed his appreciation toward SpaceX's efforts in a recently held investor's conference. He also said that if SpaceX manages to continue its pace, then the entire Iridium next-generation satellite system will be up and functional by mid-2018.

Furthermore, Iridium engineers have also started to reposition the satellites of the legacy constellation satellites launched in the 1990s. The legacy constellation satellites that were built by Lockheed Martin have crossed thrice their original expected age. The company wishes to decommission the old satellites as soon as the new ones replace them, Space News reported.

However, some of the healthiest satellites may be retained as spares. The decision will be based on their functional condition. It is also said that Iridium plans to keep some of them in temporary storage orbits from where they may be taken up for use if required.

As for the rest, the decommissioning will involve a series of steps as recommended by NASA. They will be first deorbited with the help of multiple thruster burns. Once the fuel is exhausted, they will be put in the lowest orbit where their batteries will be passivated. The engineers will then open their electrical relays, propellant lines and solar arrays so that the satellites will be dragged toward the Earth's atmosphere.

While trying to re-enter, they will be incinerated due to friction. It is expected that the entire process may take up to a year. In the meantime, Iridium will see to it that all its next-generation satellites are launched, positioned and operational.