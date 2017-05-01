Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Google Pixel Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Earth’s Carbon Dioxide Level Breaks Dangerous Records In Human History

Sam D
First Posted: May 01, 2017 06:09 AM EDT
Earth’s Carbon Dioxide Level Breaks Dangerous Records In Human History
Carbon dioxide levels have reached a dangerous record high by breaking an alarming record on April 18, 2017.
(Photo : Documentaries/YouTube screenshot)

Earth broke an alarming record and reached a dangerous climate change milestone, when Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Observatory recorded carbon dioxide (CO2) levels at 410 parts per million (ppm) on April 18. CO2 levels have not reached this high in millions of years. In fact, such a level was recorded for the first time in human history.

According Skymet Weather, ever since the Mauna Loa Observatory began recording, it has been seen that CO2 levels have been at a record high. In 1958, the levels were recorded at 280 ppm. In 2013, the levels surpassed 400 ppm. After 2013, the 400 ppm level has become a norm and scientists were hardly surprised at the new record level -- as they had previously warned the public about the new milestone. Going by the current scenario, humans are on the track to create a climate unseen in 50 million years by mid-century.

“It is pretty depressing that it is only a couple of years since the 400 ppm milestone was toppled,” paleoclimate researcher Gavin Foster told Climate Central last month. “These milestones are just numbers, but they give us an opportunity to pause and take stock and act as useful yard sticks for comparisons to the geological record.”

What exactly does the record-breaking high mean for the planet? According to Wall Street Pit, CO2 is the primary contributor to climate change. Humans can save Earth from further degradation and climate change’s fast-approaching apocalyptic effects only by decreasing carbon footprint.

While natural factors like El Niño have driven more CO2 into the atmosphere over the past two years, the new records are mostly caused due to the tremendous amounts of fossil fuels continuously being burnt by humans. This has created alarming amounts of carbon dioxide. According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) atmospheric scientist Pieter Tans, atmospheric carbon dioxide will level off initially only when emissions are cut in half.

TagsClimate Change, global warming, Carbon Dioxide Levels, 410 parts per million

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Extreme Weather Events Linked To Global Warming, Study Suggests

Earth & Space Take Center Stage In March For Science

Scientists Worry About Flowing Water Systems In Antarctica

Travel Posters Depict Dystopian Future As Government Continues To Deny Climate ...

Trump Supporters Attend Anti-Climate Change Conference

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Is Dark Matter More Fuzzy Than Cold

Astronomers Suspect That Dark Matter Is More Fuzzy Than Cold
Cheltenham Festival - Gold Cup Day

Two Pints Beer Better Than Paracetamol, New Study Says
Insulin, Glucose And You

What Causes Blood Sugar Spikes?
Centaur 10199 Chariklo

New Simulations Of Chariklo's Double Rings Provide New Insights Of Their Sizes And Density

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. AMD Radeon RX Vega Packaging Leaked Online; Release Date Still A Mystery
  2. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  3. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  1. Microsoft Blocks Some Users For Downloading Windows 10 Creator Update Due To A Bluetooth Glitch
  2. Apple iPad Pro Mini’s Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Device Tipped To Launch At WWDC June Event
  3. Samsung Will Launch A Galaxy Note 8 This Year; Samsung Will Launch A Better, Safer And Innovative Device
  4. Canadian Space Agency Funds Long-Term Plan
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Massive Lake Of Molten Carbon

A Massive Lake Made Up Of Molten Carbon Unearthed Beneath The Western US
Igloo On Mars

Martian Soil Can Be Easily Used To Make Bricks That Will Help Human Settlers, Study Suggests
Canadian Space Agency

Canadian Space Agency Funds Long-Term Plan
Energy Drinks Raise Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Energy Drinks Could Trigger Heart, Blood Pressure Alterations
Real Time Analytics