Updated Hot Tags NASA Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Cassini Spacecraft Microsoft Apple

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Could Be The Reason Behind Drop In Microsoft’s Surface Revenue, Analysts Claim

Meg K.
First Posted: May 01, 2017 06:12 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface Pro 5
The delay in Microsoft Surface Pro 5's release could be the reason behind the drop in Microsoft Surface revenue.
(Photo : LinusTechTips/YouTube screenshot)

Microsoft has witnessed a 26 percent drop in total Surface revenue in its earnings for the quarter ended March 31. Market analysts have come up with a couple of reasons that might have resulted in lower Microsoft Surface Pro sales. One of the main reasons behind the revenue drop is expected to be the delay in Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release.

"This quarter our Surface results fell short of expectations, impacted by end of product lifecycle and had increased price competition," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, Forbes reported.

According to CNBC, Microsoft last updated its Surface Pro line back in October 2015. So, it seems it is high time that the Redmond tech company should roll out a new Surface Pro variant, which is possibly dubbed as Microsoft Surface Pro 5, with Intel's new seventh-generation chip. A lot of rumors about the highly anticipated device's specs, release date and price have already flooded the market.

Latest reports suggest that the upcoming Microsoft Surface tablet will not come with any dramatic changes in terms of specs as compared to its predecessor Surface Pro 4. Instead of switching to a USB-C connector, the device will keep the Surface Connect port, the power connector found on the current-gen tablet. Among other specs, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is expected to feature Intel's latest Kaby Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, Surface Dial and a new rechargeable Surface Pen stylus with wireless charging feature.

Although the software giant has not officially announced anything about Microsoft Surface Pro 5's release date, the laptop-tablet hybrid is expected to get unveiled in October 2017. There are also chances that the Redmond-based tech company could reveal something about the device at the #MicrosoftEDU event that is scheduled to take place in New York City on May 2, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

TagsMicrosoft Surface Pro 5, Microsoft Surface Pro 5 specs, Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Release date, Microsoft Surface Pro 5 latest news, Microsoft Surface Revenue, #MicrosoftEDU

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Possible Specs, Release Date: Next-Gen Tablet Will ...

Microsoft Surface Book 2's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Device May Get ...

Microsoft Surface Pro 5's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Next-Gen Surface ...

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Possible Specs, Release Update: Announcement In May ...

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs, Release Update: Device Gets CCC Certification In ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Is Dark Matter More Fuzzy Than Cold

Astronomers Suspect That Dark Matter Is More Fuzzy Than Cold
Cheltenham Festival - Gold Cup Day

Two Pints Beer Better Than Paracetamol, New Study Says
Insulin, Glucose And You

What Causes Blood Sugar Spikes?
Centaur 10199 Chariklo

New Simulations Of Chariklo's Double Rings Provide New Insights Of Their Sizes And Density

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. AMD Radeon RX Vega Packaging Leaked Online; Release Date Still A Mystery
  2. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  3. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  1. Microsoft Blocks Some Users For Downloading Windows 10 Creator Update Due To A Bluetooth Glitch
  2. Apple iPad Pro Mini’s Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Device Tipped To Launch At WWDC June Event
  3. Samsung Will Launch A Galaxy Note 8 This Year; Samsung Will Launch A Better, Safer And Innovative Device
  4. Canadian Space Agency Funds Long-Term Plan
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Massive Lake Of Molten Carbon

A Massive Lake Made Up Of Molten Carbon Unearthed Beneath The Western US
Igloo On Mars

Martian Soil Can Be Easily Used To Make Bricks That Will Help Human Settlers, Study Suggests
Canadian Space Agency

Canadian Space Agency Funds Long-Term Plan
Energy Drinks Raise Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Energy Drinks Could Trigger Heart, Blood Pressure Alterations
Real Time Analytics