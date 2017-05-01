Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Could Be The Reason Behind Drop In Microsoft’s Surface Revenue, Analysts Claim

The delay in Microsoft Surface Pro 5's release could be the reason behind the drop in Microsoft Surface revenue.

(Photo : LinusTechTips/YouTube screenshot)

Microsoft has witnessed a 26 percent drop in total Surface revenue in its earnings for the quarter ended March 31. Market analysts have come up with a couple of reasons that might have resulted in lower Microsoft Surface Pro sales. One of the main reasons behind the revenue drop is expected to be the delay in Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release.

"This quarter our Surface results fell short of expectations, impacted by end of product lifecycle and had increased price competition," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, Forbes reported.

According to CNBC, Microsoft last updated its Surface Pro line back in October 2015. So, it seems it is high time that the Redmond tech company should roll out a new Surface Pro variant, which is possibly dubbed as Microsoft Surface Pro 5, with Intel's new seventh-generation chip. A lot of rumors about the highly anticipated device's specs, release date and price have already flooded the market.

Latest reports suggest that the upcoming Microsoft Surface tablet will not come with any dramatic changes in terms of specs as compared to its predecessor Surface Pro 4. Instead of switching to a USB-C connector, the device will keep the Surface Connect port, the power connector found on the current-gen tablet. Among other specs, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is expected to feature Intel's latest Kaby Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, Surface Dial and a new rechargeable Surface Pen stylus with wireless charging feature.

Although the software giant has not officially announced anything about Microsoft Surface Pro 5's release date, the laptop-tablet hybrid is expected to get unveiled in October 2017. There are also chances that the Redmond-based tech company could reveal something about the device at the #MicrosoftEDU event that is scheduled to take place in New York City on May 2, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. ET.