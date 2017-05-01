HTC U 11 Latest News & Update: Device Shows Up On Geekbench; Edge Sense Feature Will Make The Device Squeezable

HTC U 11 shows up on Geekbench. Edge Sense feature will make the device squeezable.

(Photo : Android Authority/YouTube screenshot)

The company HTC is very well known for making solid phones. But recent reports claim that the company's upcoming flagship phone will be squeezable. The HTC U 11 is expected to be unveiled on May 16, 2017. The device has been a subject for several rumors and speculations for the past few weeks after HTC revealed its teaser trailer for the U 11.

According to a GSMArena report, the HTC U 11 is expected to sport the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor also known as the MSM8998 chip. The Snapdragon 835 processor is also used on Samsung's flagship phone, the Galaxy S8. The HTC U 11 will be running on the latest Android 7.1.1. Its RAM capacity is expected to reach 4GB.

The company will also offer five color options for the HTC U 11. Users can choose the colors white, red, black, silver or blue. According to Phone Arena, the HTC U 11 Geekbench listing showed the phone scored 1912 on the single-core test and 6137 on the multi-core test. The device is expected to feature Edge Sense.

The Edge Sense feature will be making the HTC U 11 a squeezable device. The feature will allow the users to squeeze the sides of the smartphone to reveal or use certain applications. So, basically, the device's edge will be sensitive.

The HTC U 11 is rumored to have a 64GB or 128GB of storage variant. It will also have a long-lasting 4,000 mAh battery capacity. The HTC U 11 screen size is expected to be a 5.5-inch display with a 1,440 x 2,560 resolution.

Some rumors say that HTC will also be making its own intelligent personal assistant just like Apple's "Siri" and Samsung's "Bixby." The previous HTC U Ultra failed to make any mark in the high-end smartphone competition. Hopefully, the HTC U 11 will turn the tides into the company's favor.