Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Google Pixel Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

HTC U 11 Latest News & Update: Device Shows Up On Geekbench; Edge Sense Feature Will Make The Device Squeezable

Edward
First Posted: May 01, 2017 06:10 AM EDT
HTC U 11
HTC U 11 shows up on Geekbench. Edge Sense feature will make the device squeezable.
(Photo : Android Authority/YouTube screenshot)

The company HTC is very well known for making solid phones. But recent reports claim that the company's upcoming flagship phone will be squeezable. The HTC U 11 is expected to be unveiled on May 16, 2017. The device has been a subject for several rumors and speculations for the past few weeks after HTC revealed its teaser trailer for the U 11.

According to a GSMArena report, the HTC U 11 is expected to sport the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor also known as the MSM8998 chip. The Snapdragon 835 processor is also used on Samsung's flagship phone, the Galaxy S8. The HTC U 11 will be running on the latest Android 7.1.1. Its RAM capacity is expected to reach 4GB.

The company will also offer five color options for the HTC U 11. Users can choose the colors white, red, black, silver or blue. According to Phone Arena, the HTC U 11 Geekbench listing showed the phone scored 1912 on the single-core test and 6137 on the multi-core test. The device is expected to feature Edge Sense.

The Edge Sense feature will be making the HTC U 11 a squeezable device. The feature will allow the users to squeeze the sides of the smartphone to reveal or use certain applications. So, basically, the device's edge will be sensitive.

The HTC U 11 is rumored to have a 64GB or 128GB of storage variant. It will also have a long-lasting 4,000 mAh battery capacity. The HTC U 11 screen size is expected to be a 5.5-inch display with a 1,440 x 2,560 resolution.

Some rumors say that HTC will also be making its own intelligent personal assistant just like Apple's "Siri" and Samsung's "Bixby." The previous HTC U Ultra failed to make any mark in the high-end smartphone competition. Hopefully, the HTC U 11 will turn the tides into the company's favor.

TagsHTC U 11, HTC U 11 News, HTC U 11 Update, HTC U, HTC, Edge Sense

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

HTC U 11 Latest News & Update: Upcoming Flagship Phone Will Be Squeezable; New ...

HTC’s Next Flagship Phone Will Be Squeezable; HTC ‘U’ Grip Sensing ...

HTC U Ocean Renders Leaked Out; Rendered Images Feature Dark Red Phone With No ...

HTC U Ultra Review: Great Sound Quality, But A Major Fingerprint Magnet [Video]

HTC 11 Release Date, News, Updates: New Leaks Brag A Dual Edge Display With A ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Is Dark Matter More Fuzzy Than Cold

Astronomers Suspect That Dark Matter Is More Fuzzy Than Cold
Cheltenham Festival - Gold Cup Day

Two Pints Beer Better Than Paracetamol, New Study Says
Insulin, Glucose And You

What Causes Blood Sugar Spikes?
Centaur 10199 Chariklo

New Simulations Of Chariklo's Double Rings Provide New Insights Of Their Sizes And Density

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. AMD Radeon RX Vega Packaging Leaked Online; Release Date Still A Mystery
  2. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  3. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  1. Microsoft Blocks Some Users For Downloading Windows 10 Creator Update Due To A Bluetooth Glitch
  2. Apple iPad Pro Mini’s Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Device Tipped To Launch At WWDC June Event
  3. Samsung Will Launch A Galaxy Note 8 This Year; Samsung Will Launch A Better, Safer And Innovative Device
  4. Canadian Space Agency Funds Long-Term Plan
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Massive Lake Of Molten Carbon

A Massive Lake Made Up Of Molten Carbon Unearthed Beneath The Western US
Igloo On Mars

Martian Soil Can Be Easily Used To Make Bricks That Will Help Human Settlers, Study Suggests
Canadian Space Agency

Canadian Space Agency Funds Long-Term Plan
Energy Drinks Raise Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Energy Drinks Could Trigger Heart, Blood Pressure Alterations
Real Time Analytics