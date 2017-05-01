Apple MacBook Air 2017: Has Apple Already Canceled MacBook Air Laptop Line?

Retailer Best Buy recently slashed down the price of the current 13-inch MacBook Air model by $200.

(Photo : LoveApple/YouTube screenshot)

There is a big question over the future of Apple's Macbook Air line of laptops as it is speculated that the tech giant has discontinued the model. However, going by latest reports, it is expected that Apple could unveil a new Macbook Air 2017 model sometime later this year.

According to The Christian Post, retailer Best Buy recently slashed down the price of the current 13-inch MacBook Air model by $200. The standard price of the 13.3-inch MacBook Air laptop with 8GB RAM and 128GB hard drive capacity was marked down to $799 from the original $999. The sudden drop from $999 to $799 is a clear sign that Apple might be announcing a new Macbook Air 2017 model soon. Notably, the temporary discount offer is currently unavailable on the Best Buy product page.

This is not the first time that rumors about a possible Macbook Air 2017 model have surfaced. Back in March, Apple's online store was temporarily shut down teasing fans that it will be back with new products listed upon return. While fans were expecting the Apple store to be back with new computers listed, including the MacBook Air, the same did not happen, Tapscape reported. This left Macbook Air fans disappointed.

Furthermore, the lack of information about the possible Macbook Air 2017 variant has also left fans wondering if the laptop line has been canceled. In fact, some reports even claim that the Cupertino-based tech giant has stopped ordering products from its suppliers for the MacBook Air as it has replaced the MacBook Air line with its 2016 released MacBook Pro with Touch Bar laptops. It remains to be seen whether or not a new Apple MacBook Air model will ever see the light of day.

In related news, Apple is expected to launch a slew of new devices this year including the much rumored 10th anniversary special iPhone 8 along with two new iPhone 7 variants, MacBook Pro 2017, iPad Pro 2 and iPad Pro Mini.