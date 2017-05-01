Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Google Pixel Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Apple MacBook Air 2017: Has Apple Already Canceled MacBook Air Laptop Line?

Meg K.
First Posted: May 01, 2017 05:30 AM EDT
Apple MacBook Air 2017
Retailer Best Buy recently slashed down the price of the current 13-inch MacBook Air model by $200.
(Photo : LoveApple/YouTube screenshot)

There is a big question over the future of Apple's Macbook Air line of laptops as it is speculated that the tech giant has discontinued the model. However, going by latest reports, it is expected that Apple could unveil a new Macbook Air 2017 model sometime later this year.

According to The Christian Post, retailer Best Buy recently slashed down the price of the current 13-inch MacBook Air model by $200. The standard price of the 13.3-inch MacBook Air laptop with 8GB RAM and 128GB hard drive capacity was marked down to $799 from the original $999. The sudden drop from $999 to $799 is a clear sign that Apple might be announcing a new Macbook Air 2017 model soon. Notably, the temporary discount offer is currently unavailable on the Best Buy product page.

This is not the first time that rumors about a possible Macbook Air 2017 model have surfaced. Back in March, Apple's online store was temporarily shut down teasing fans that it will be back with new products listed upon return. While fans were expecting the Apple store to be back with new computers listed, including the MacBook Air, the same did not happen, Tapscape reported. This left Macbook Air fans disappointed.

Furthermore, the lack of information about the possible Macbook Air 2017 variant has also left fans wondering if the laptop line has been canceled. In fact, some reports even claim that the Cupertino-based tech giant has stopped ordering products from its suppliers for the MacBook Air as it has replaced the MacBook Air line with its 2016 released MacBook Pro with Touch Bar laptops. It remains to be seen whether or not a new Apple MacBook Air model will ever see the light of day.

In related news, Apple is expected to launch a slew of new devices this year including the much rumored 10th anniversary special iPhone 8 along with two new iPhone 7 variants, MacBook Pro 2017, iPad Pro 2 and iPad Pro Mini.

TagsApple MacBook Air, Apple MacBook Air 2017, MacBook Air, 13.3-inch MacBook Air, Best Buy, MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, iPhone 8

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: New Leaked Sketch Shows Under-Screen Fingerprint ...

iPhone 8's Impressive Specs Could Cause Major Delay; Major Design Overhaul, ...

iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Design Overhaul Expected; Users Might Be ...

iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Fingerprint Sensor Could Cause Major Delay; ...

iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Apple Ditches Touch ID Sensor For Facial ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Is Dark Matter More Fuzzy Than Cold

Astronomers Suspect That Dark Matter Is More Fuzzy Than Cold
Cheltenham Festival - Gold Cup Day

Two Pints Beer Better Than Paracetamol, New Study Says
Insulin, Glucose And You

What Causes Blood Sugar Spikes?
Centaur 10199 Chariklo

New Simulations Of Chariklo's Double Rings Provide New Insights Of Their Sizes And Density

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. AMD Radeon RX Vega Packaging Leaked Online; Release Date Still A Mystery
  2. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  3. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  1. Microsoft Blocks Some Users For Downloading Windows 10 Creator Update Due To A Bluetooth Glitch
  2. Apple iPad Pro Mini’s Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Device Tipped To Launch At WWDC June Event
  3. Samsung Will Launch A Galaxy Note 8 This Year; Samsung Will Launch A Better, Safer And Innovative Device
  4. Canadian Space Agency Funds Long-Term Plan
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Massive Lake Of Molten Carbon

A Massive Lake Made Up Of Molten Carbon Unearthed Beneath The Western US
Igloo On Mars

Martian Soil Can Be Easily Used To Make Bricks That Will Help Human Settlers, Study Suggests
Canadian Space Agency

Canadian Space Agency Funds Long-Term Plan
Energy Drinks Raise Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Energy Drinks Could Trigger Heart, Blood Pressure Alterations
Real Time Analytics