Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Google Pixel Cassini Spacecraft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

A Massive Lake Made Up Of Molten Carbon Unearthed Beneath The Western US

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 01, 2017 05:10 AM EDT
Massive Lake Of Molten Carbon
A giant lake or reservoir with a melting carbon has been discovered below the surface of the western U.S.
(Photo : Beyond Science/YouTube screenshot)

Scientists found a massive lake or reservoir that is made up of molten carbon under the western U.S. Molten carbon is chiefly in the form of carbonate that could be harsh if it were to be released and considered to be a greater risk.

The findings of the study were published on Earth and Planetary Science Letters on April 1, 2017. It was led by geologists from Royal Holloway, University of London.

The study indicates that carbon rests 217 miles under the surface of the Earth in the upper mantle. It is about 700,000 square miles and could have the same area as Mexico. It has no direct pathway to the surface.

The scientists used the biggest array of seismic sensors in the world to identify what is there below the surface of the western U.S. There were 538 sensors that were utilized. This enables to produce a three-dimensional view of what lies beneath the subsurface.

They gauged the period it will take for sound to travel into the Earth and bounce back. It is known that various waves will bounce back at different times at various angles depending on the structure of the rock in the subsurface. They also discovered that the partially molten under the western U.S. could sequester at least 4.2 x 3 to the 17th power kg of volatiles. This could serve as a huge regional reservoir of volatile species like H or C.

So, how does this lake of molten carbonate exist? The molten carbonate exists because of the Pacific Plate subducting below the North American Plate. With this, it could trigger escalating high pressures and temperatures and with the combination of CO2 and water locked away the rock, there would be the partial melting of the plate, according to Forbes.

With this new study, the scientists theorized that the Earth's upper mantle may have about 100 trillion metric tons of carbon. On the other hand, the good news is that the release of the mantle's carbon occurs gradually over time chiefly through volcanic eruptions.

TagsLake, molten carbon, carbonate, western US

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Climate Change Researchers Could Use This New Database On The World's Lakes

Deadly Salt Lake Underneath The Gulf Of Mexico Discovered (Video)

Climate Change Causes Rise Of Western US Forest Fires, More Flooding In New York...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Is Dark Matter More Fuzzy Than Cold

Astronomers Suspect That Dark Matter Is More Fuzzy Than Cold
Cheltenham Festival - Gold Cup Day

Two Pints Beer Better Than Paracetamol, New Study Says
Insulin, Glucose And You

What Causes Blood Sugar Spikes?
Centaur 10199 Chariklo

New Simulations Of Chariklo's Double Rings Provide New Insights Of Their Sizes And Density

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. AMD Radeon RX Vega Packaging Leaked Online; Release Date Still A Mystery
  2. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  3. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  1. Microsoft Blocks Some Users For Downloading Windows 10 Creator Update Due To A Bluetooth Glitch
  2. Apple iPad Pro Mini’s Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Device Tipped To Launch At WWDC June Event
  3. Samsung Will Launch A Galaxy Note 8 This Year; Samsung Will Launch A Better, Safer And Innovative Device
  4. Canadian Space Agency Funds Long-Term Plan
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Massive Lake Of Molten Carbon

A Massive Lake Made Up Of Molten Carbon Unearthed Beneath The Western US
Igloo On Mars

Martian Soil Can Be Easily Used To Make Bricks That Will Help Human Settlers, Study Suggests
Canadian Space Agency

Canadian Space Agency Funds Long-Term Plan
Energy Drinks Raise Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Energy Drinks Could Trigger Heart, Blood Pressure Alterations
Real Time Analytics