OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Edition Sold Out In All Countries Except UK & Hong Kong

OnePlus launched its flagship smartphone OnePlus 3T in November 2016. The handset was initially available only in two color options: Gunmetal and Soft Gold. In March 2017, the smartphone maker announced a new Midnight Black color option that was available in limited quantities only. Notably, the demand for the Midnight Black-colored OnePlus 3T is so high that it is already sold out in most of the countries.

According to Android Authority, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has confirmed on Twitter, as shown below, that the Midnight Black version of the handset is sold out globally except in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong, where the stock is available only until it runs out. Notably, once the stock gets depleted in the two markets, there would not be any more OnePlus 3T Midnight Black model available to buy in the market across the globe. Pie did not mention if the company has any plans to release a new batch or not.

The limited OnePlus 3T Midnight Black is sold out globally apart from UK and HK, where it will run out in next couple of days. Just FYI.

In related news, OnePlus is expected to launch its next flagship smartphone in the second half of 2017, most probably in July. It is possibly dubbed as OnePlus 5.

The OnePlus 3T's successor is rumored to feature a 5.5-inch display with full-HD 1,080 pixel display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, Adreno 540 GPU, Oxygen OS based on Android Nougat, 6GB/8GB RAM, up to 256GB of storage and a 3,000 mAh battery. On the camera front, the handset is expected to get a 16MP selfie camera and a dual-camera setup.

Notably, the smartphone maker has not confirmed any of the rumors surrounding OnePlus 5's specs, release date or pricing details. So, it is advised that readers should take the information with caution.