Updated Hot Tags NASA Cassini Spacecraft Saturn Apple Microsoft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Edition Sold Out In All Countries Except UK & Hong Kong

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 29, 2017 06:38 AM EDT
OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Edition Sold Out In All Countries Except UK & Hong Kong
Midnight Black-colored OnePlus 3T is already sold out in most of the countries.
(Photo : PocketNow/YouTube screenshot)

OnePlus launched its flagship smartphone OnePlus 3T in November 2016. The handset was initially available only in two color options: Gunmetal and Soft Gold. In March 2017, the smartphone maker announced a new Midnight Black color option that was available in limited quantities only. Notably, the demand for the Midnight Black-colored OnePlus 3T is so high that it is already sold out in most of the countries.

According to Android Authority, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has confirmed on Twitter, as shown below, that the Midnight Black version of the handset is sold out globally except in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong, where the stock is available only until it runs out. Notably, once the stock gets depleted in the two markets, there would not be any more OnePlus 3T Midnight Black model available to buy in the market across the globe. Pie did not mention if the company has any plans to release a new batch or not.

In related news, OnePlus is expected to launch its next flagship smartphone in the second half of 2017, most probably in July. It is possibly dubbed as OnePlus 5.

The OnePlus 3T's successor is rumored to feature a 5.5-inch display with full-HD 1,080 pixel display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, Adreno 540 GPU, Oxygen OS based on Android Nougat, 6GB/8GB RAM, up to 256GB of storage and a 3,000 mAh battery. On the camera front, the handset is expected to get a 16MP selfie camera and a dual-camera setup.

Notably, the smartphone maker has not confirmed any of the rumors surrounding OnePlus 5's specs, release date or pricing details. So, it is advised that readers should take the information with caution.

TagsOnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3T specs, OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Edition, oneplus 5, oneplus 5 specs

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

OnePlus 5's Specs, Release Date Update: Fresh Handset Renders Hint At Dual-Rear ...

OnePlus 5 Specs, Price & Release Date Update: Upcoming OnePlus Flagship Spotted ...

OnePlus 5 Latest News & Update: Massive Upgrades, Leaks Revealed!

OnePlus 5 Specs, Features Update: Next 'Flagship Killer' Offers 8GB RAM, Dual-...

OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 8: A Quick Comparison Of Two Next Gen Flagship Smartphones

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Centaur 10199 Chariklo

New Simulations Of Chariklo's Double Rings Provide New Insights Of Their Sizes And Density
Hercules Beetle Pupa

Alien-Looking Hercules Beetle Pupa May Be One Of The Largest Insects On Earth
New Hepatitis C Treatment Found

New Hepatitis C Treatment Found; Pronucleotide-Based Drugs Under Clinical Trial
Parkinson's Disease May Start In The Gut

Parkinson's Disease May Start In The Gut And Spread To The Brain, A New Study Reveals

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  2. The Math And Physics Of Time Travel Theory Elucidated; Scientists Validate The Possibility Of Time Machine Invention
  3. Apple iPad Pro Mini’s Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Device Tipped To Launch At WWDC June Event
  1. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  2. Microsoft Blocks Some Users For Downloading Windows 10 Creator Update Due To A Bluetooth Glitch
  3. AMD Radeon RX Vega Packaging Leaked Online; Release Date Still A Mystery
  4. Explaining The Formation Of Rogue Waves And Tsunamis Based On Principles Of Quantum Physics; Using Atomic Waves To Understand Ocean Waves
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

China's Space Station

China To Launch Manned Space Station By 2022
Energy Drinks Raise Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Energy Drinks Could Trigger Heart, Blood Pressure Alterations
Canadian Space Agency

Canadian Space Agency Funds Long-Term Plan
Man Crying

Getting Over Breakups Best Solved By Science
Real Time Analytics