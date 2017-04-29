Samsung’s Budget-Friendly Galaxy J3 Prime Launched In US

Samsung has launched its pocket-friendly Galaxy J3 Prime smartphone in the U.S

After announcing the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones recently, the smartphone maker has now launched its pocket-friendly Galaxy J3 Prime smartphone in the U.S.

According to GSMArena, the Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime features a 5-inch display with HD resolution (1,280 × 720 pixels) powered by a quad-core 1.4GHz Exynos 7570 SoC and 1.5GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 16GB of in-built storage that is expandable further via micro SD card to up to 128GB. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

Among other specs, the Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime has a 2MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and flash on board. Samsung claims that the handset packs in a 2,600 mAh battery that will offer up to 20 hours talk time and 20 days standby time. The smartphone measures 139.7 x 69.85 x 8.89 mm in dimension and weighs 148 grams. In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy J3 Prime offers Wi-Fi 802.11 a/ac/b/g/n, USB, LTE, GPS and Bluetooth 4.1, Gadgets 360 reported.

"The smartphone that does everything you love and still fits your budget," the phone's description reads. The Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime is available at a price of $150 through T-Mobile and MetroPCS with the option of monthly installments.

In related news, Samsung is expected to announce the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 8 phablet at the IFA conference in early September. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specs list is expected to include a 6.4-inch QHD+ display, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor and Exynos 8895 chipset, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 64GB and 128GB internal storage options, a dual-camera setup, a fingerprint sensor on the back and S-Pen.

Notably, the smartphone maker has not yet officially announced anything about Samsung Galaxy Note 8's specs or release date. So, it is advised that readers should take the information with a hefty pinch of salt.