AMD Radeon RX Vega Packaging Leaked Online; Release Date Still A Mystery

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 29, 2017 05:10 AM EDT
AMD Radeon RX Vega Packaging Leaked Online
AMD Radeon RX Vega packaging was recently spotted in a special edition, with "Quake Champions."
(Photo : Dee Batch/YouTube screenshot)

AMD has already confirmed that the highly anticipated AMD's Radeon RX Vega graphic cards will be launched in the current quarter. The Radeon RX Vega graphics card will reportedly come powered by the company's top of the line Vega 10 graphics core with a brand new chip architecture that is aimed at high-performance PCs. The packaging of the graphic card in question has been leaked.

According to WCCFTech, a picture of Radeon RX Vega packaging was recently spotted in a special edition, with "Quake Champions." "Quake Champions" is id Software's new first-person shooter game. The game has been built for the PC.

The packaging lists a few features already found on the current Radeon RX 500 series cards including DirectX 12, FreeSync 2, Vulkan, Radeon Chill and Radeon ReLive live capture support. The box has the lines "AMD Radeon RX Vega" and "Bring Gaming To Life." It also features a shot of "Quake Champions" that implies that the game might come as a bundle promotion with the card, VideoCardz reported.

AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics cards will reportedly be rolled out in the 8GB and 4GB HBM2 configurations. Scott Herkelman, AMD's VP and General Manager of Gaming, has already confirmed that the RX Vega graphics card will indeed be equipped in notebooks in one form or another. The company also teased its Vega GPU-based card at the recently held NAB show in Las Vegas. The graphics chip was showcased handling 8K video content effortlessly in Adobe's Premiere Pro CC 2017 video editing suite. The graphic card was also showcased in 4K post-processing with Radeon ProRender that renders high-end graphics.

As far as AMD Radeon RX Vega graphic card's release date is concerned, there are high chances that the card will get unveiled during the Computex Convention 2017 event that is scheduled to take place on May 30. It is to be noted that AMD has not yet officially announced anything about Radeon RX Vega's release date, though.

