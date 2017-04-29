Updated Hot Tags NASA Saturn Microsoft Apple Cassini Spacecraft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Energy Drinks Could Trigger Heart, Blood Pressure Alterations

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Apr 29, 2017 04:41 AM EDT
Energy Drinks Raise Blood Pressure, Study Finds
A new study indicates that energy drinks could alter heart's electrical activity and blood pressure.
(Photo : Wochit News/YouTube screenshot)

Consuming 32 ounces of energy drinks could cause significant changes in the heart's electrical activity and blood pressure, according to a new study. It is also reported that there have been links of energy drink with emergency room visits and deaths, which prompted to investigate the safety of these drinks.

Emily A. Fletcher, Pharm.D., one of the authors of the study and deputy pharmacy flight commander from Davis Grant U.S.A.F. Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base in California, said that they have decided to examine energy drinks' potential heart health impact due to past research that showed 75 percent of the base's military personnel have drunk an energy drink. Among them, about 15 percent of military personnel, who drink three cans each day when deployed, are the ones being examined in this research.

The findings of the study were printed in the journal of the American Heart Association. The researchers gave the participants either an energy drink or control drink that has the same amount of caffeine, yet it had lime juice and cherry syrup. The research indicates that those who drank energy drinks had an elevated blood pressure and corrected QT interval 10 milliseconds higher, according to Independent.

The scientists also gauged the electrical activity of participant's hearts using the electrocardiogram. It also includes measuring their peripheral and central blood pressures at one, two, four, six and 24 hours after drinking. Fletcher explained that the peripheral blood pressure is the capacity of the pressure in the outlying artery. Meanwhile, the central blood pressure is the amount of the pressure in the aorta near the heart that is a better method to examine health outcomes linked to elevated blood pressure.

The results of the elevated blood pressure among the participants who drank energy drinks indicate that ingredients other than caffeine may have blood pressure impacts. On the other hand, this needs further examination. Fletcher is also urging that people, who have high blood pressure, primary cardiac conditions and other health issues, must avoid or use caution in consuming energy drinks until further studies show the impact on heart health, as noted by Medical News Today.

TagsEnergy Drinks, Blood Pressure, heart's electrical activity

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Do You Know Your Blood Pressure? Most Americans Don’t, American Heart ...

Yet Another Debatable Research Study On Sex Determination

Young Americans at High Risk for Heart Disease

Blood Pressure Drugs May Increase Heart Attack Risk In Diabetes Patients

Beetroot Juice Helps Improve Endurance, Blood Pressure

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Centaur 10199 Chariklo

New Simulations Of Chariklo's Double Rings Provide New Insights Of Their Sizes And Density
Hercules Beetle Pupa

Alien-Looking Hercules Beetle Pupa May Be One Of The Largest Insects On Earth
New Hepatitis C Treatment Found

New Hepatitis C Treatment Found; Pronucleotide-Based Drugs Under Clinical Trial
Parkinson's Disease May Start In The Gut

Parkinson's Disease May Start In The Gut And Spread To The Brain, A New Study Reveals

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  2. The Math And Physics Of Time Travel Theory Elucidated; Scientists Validate The Possibility Of Time Machine Invention
  3. Apple iPad Pro Mini’s Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Device Tipped To Launch At WWDC June Event
  1. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  2. Microsoft Blocks Some Users For Downloading Windows 10 Creator Update Due To A Bluetooth Glitch
  3. Explaining The Formation Of Rogue Waves And Tsunamis Based On Principles Of Quantum Physics; Using Atomic Waves To Understand Ocean Waves
  4. AMD Radeon RX Vega Packaging Leaked Online; Release Date Still A Mystery
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

China's Space Station

China To Launch Manned Space Station By 2022
Energy Drinks Raise Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Energy Drinks Could Trigger Heart, Blood Pressure Alterations
Canadian Space Agency

Canadian Space Agency Funds Long-Term Plan
Man Crying

Getting Over Breakups Best Solved By Science
Real Time Analytics