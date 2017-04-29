Updated Hot Tags NASA Cassini Spacecraft Saturn Apple Microsoft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Apple Watch Series 3's Specs, Release Date Update: Smartwatch To Get Micro-LED Display Instead Of OLED Screen

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 29, 2017 05:40 AM EDT
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Watch Series 3 is expected to feature a micro-LED display instead of an OLED screen.
(Photo : PocketNow/YouTube screenshot)

Although Apple has not announced anything about Apple Watch Series 3's specs, release date or price details, a lot of rumors surrounding the highly anticipated smartwatch have already flooded the web. Latest reports suggest that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 3 will feature a micro-LED display instead of an OLED screen.

According to The Christian Today, Apple has already started working with LuxVue since the past two years to develop its own display technology called micro-LED tech. The Cupertino-based tech giant acquired LuxVue in 2014. It is to be noted that micro-LED uses microscale LEDs to offer better image quality.

It also does not lead to too much of battery drain. It is speculated that if Apple starts developing micro-LED screens on its own, then big tech giants including Samsung and LG would lose almost $1 billion a year, The Economic Times reported.

Among other specs, the Apple Watch Series 3 is expected to feature a 1.65-inch display and a front-facing camera to allow users to make calls and take selfies. The smartwatch is rumored to feature LTE support, allowing a data connection without a companion iPhone. The new wearable is also expected to feature smart fabric bands that will show time, date, notifications and more.

As far as Apple Watch Series 3's release date is concerned, some reports claim that the smartwatch will arrive in the second half of this year, while others report that the iPhone maker might release the next-gen wearable gadget in early 2018. As reported, Apple is already working with suppliers to release the upcoming Apple Watch in Q4 2017. The report details that Quanta Computer, the Series 2 manufacturer, will continue to manufacture the next line of Apple smartwatch.

In related news, Apple has extended its service coverage for first-generation Apple Watch models experiencing battery problems to three years.

TagsApple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 3 Specs, Apple Watch Series 3 Release Date, Apple Watch Series 3 Update, Apple Watch

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Apple Watch Series 3 Possible Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup

Next Generation Apple AirPods Might Have Waterproof Case, Could Charge An iPhone...

Apple Watch 3 Release Date, News & Update: Smartwatch Set To Launch By Fall 2017...

‘Pokémon Go’ App For Apple Watch Is Still Alive, Niantic Confirms

Apple WatchOS Update 3.1.1 Is Bricking Device, Apple Was Aware About The Problem...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Centaur 10199 Chariklo

New Simulations Of Chariklo's Double Rings Provide New Insights Of Their Sizes And Density
Hercules Beetle Pupa

Alien-Looking Hercules Beetle Pupa May Be One Of The Largest Insects On Earth
New Hepatitis C Treatment Found

New Hepatitis C Treatment Found; Pronucleotide-Based Drugs Under Clinical Trial
Parkinson's Disease May Start In The Gut

Parkinson's Disease May Start In The Gut And Spread To The Brain, A New Study Reveals

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  2. The Math And Physics Of Time Travel Theory Elucidated; Scientists Validate The Possibility Of Time Machine Invention
  3. Apple iPad Pro Mini’s Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Device Tipped To Launch At WWDC June Event
  1. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  2. Microsoft Blocks Some Users For Downloading Windows 10 Creator Update Due To A Bluetooth Glitch
  3. AMD Radeon RX Vega Packaging Leaked Online; Release Date Still A Mystery
  4. Explaining The Formation Of Rogue Waves And Tsunamis Based On Principles Of Quantum Physics; Using Atomic Waves To Understand Ocean Waves
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

China's Space Station

China To Launch Manned Space Station By 2022
Energy Drinks Raise Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Energy Drinks Could Trigger Heart, Blood Pressure Alterations
Canadian Space Agency

Canadian Space Agency Funds Long-Term Plan
Man Crying

Getting Over Breakups Best Solved By Science
Real Time Analytics