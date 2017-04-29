Apple Watch Series 3's Specs, Release Date Update: Smartwatch To Get Micro-LED Display Instead Of OLED Screen

Apple Watch Series 3 is expected to feature a micro-LED display instead of an OLED screen.

Although Apple has not announced anything about Apple Watch Series 3's specs, release date or price details, a lot of rumors surrounding the highly anticipated smartwatch have already flooded the web. Latest reports suggest that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 3 will feature a micro-LED display instead of an OLED screen.

According to The Christian Today, Apple has already started working with LuxVue since the past two years to develop its own display technology called micro-LED tech. The Cupertino-based tech giant acquired LuxVue in 2014. It is to be noted that micro-LED uses microscale LEDs to offer better image quality.

It also does not lead to too much of battery drain. It is speculated that if Apple starts developing micro-LED screens on its own, then big tech giants including Samsung and LG would lose almost $1 billion a year, The Economic Times reported.

Among other specs, the Apple Watch Series 3 is expected to feature a 1.65-inch display and a front-facing camera to allow users to make calls and take selfies. The smartwatch is rumored to feature LTE support, allowing a data connection without a companion iPhone. The new wearable is also expected to feature smart fabric bands that will show time, date, notifications and more.

As far as Apple Watch Series 3's release date is concerned, some reports claim that the smartwatch will arrive in the second half of this year, while others report that the iPhone maker might release the next-gen wearable gadget in early 2018. As reported, Apple is already working with suppliers to release the upcoming Apple Watch in Q4 2017. The report details that Quanta Computer, the Series 2 manufacturer, will continue to manufacture the next line of Apple smartwatch.

In related news, Apple has extended its service coverage for first-generation Apple Watch models experiencing battery problems to three years.